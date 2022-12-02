Read full article on original website
Related
Progress being made on Cabinet Heights water moratorium
Progress is being made by Libby City officials after it was informed it would need to halt new water connections in a development area, or risk contaminating the municipal water supply in April 2022. After a municipal water moratorium was issued for Cabinet Heights, a housing development area of the City of Libby, the city has dedicated over $1.1 million in grant dollars to the project – currently in preliminary stages, before approval to engineer the project is given by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. In April, Libby City Administrator Saumuel Sikes issued the moratorium on new hookups to the 6-inch...
Eureka educator's thoughts on 2022 election
The argument that the 2020 election was fraudulent is not only untrue, it is worse than untrue because it threatens our democracy, our rule of law, and whether justice for all will survive in our country. People who believe in these grievances should know better. If they don't, they're being misled by people who know better. Many rationalize these grievances as tools to defeat Democrats, reversing socialism, ‘wokeness,’ radicalism, or “owning the libs.” 60% of Republicans still believe this is true — from the top of the GOP to state leaders. They know The Big Lie is false. They know that...
Legals for November, 29 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Troy School District commended on safety policies
The Troy School District was evaluated by a safety consultant earlier this fall and received high marks. Secure Education Consultants (SEC), based in Michigan, performed its evaluation of Troy Schools on Sept. 29 as part of the company's broader voluntary safety evaluations throughout the state of Montana. “Troy School District has done a remarkable job in developing and executing extremely comprehensive safety and security plans, and it currently provides very safe and secure environments for its staff and students,” SEC said in its report. The company provided a report to the Troy School District which will help the Troy School District...
Carl T. Martin
Carl T. Martin, 87, of Troy, Montana, passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Services for Carl will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Milnor Lake Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Yaak resident accused of assaulting wife
A Lincoln County man with two previous domestic assault convictions is facing another charge after a recent incident in the Yaak. Robert William Gile, 51, is being held in the county Detention Center on one felony count of partner or family member assault. He pleaded not guilty to the offense in district court on Nov. 28 in front of District Judge Matt Cuffe. According to a charging document filed by Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang on Nov. 22, Derek Breiland, an officer with the county sheriff’s office, wrote that he and deputy James Derryberry responded to a residence on Cedars Drive at...
Lincoln Co. teen jailed on chase charges
A Lincoln County teen remains jailed on charges related to a recent high-speed chase on U.S. 2 between Libby and the junction of Montana 56. Matthew Aaron Edwards, 18, is charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment, and multiple misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing from police and driving without registration or insurance. Edwards pleaded not guilty to the offenses during an arraignment on Nov. 7. According to the charging document filed on Oct. 31 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, Edwards was also charged with reckless driving and fleeing from police during an incident in June. According...
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
More affordable housing coming to Libby
While some areas in Montana continue to grapple with the issue of having enough affordable housing, Libby has seen some light at the end of the tunnel. According to a press release, Cabinet Affordable Housing was awarded federal tax credits for low-income housing at a Montana Board of Housing meeting on Oct. 17. A $6.5 million tax credit project was awarded to Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana in October for housing in Libby. It was part of nearly $32 million in tax credits that will also benefit housing projects in Butte, Great Falls, Crow Agency and Missoula. According to the state Department...
City hopes to improve efficiency with electronic late fee notices
The Libby City Council voted on Nov. 3 to amend its water system rules and regulations in the hope of improving cost-efficiency. The resolution allows the city to be able to send electronic delinquency notices instead of door hangers, if possible, to make it more cost-efficient. According to the city, on average, 160 delinquency door hangers are hung by the Water Meter Crew every month. With technological advances and capabilities in computer systems, this will help save on time and material expenses. Mayor Peggy Williams said it is in the best interest of the city and ratepayers that rules and regulations...
Santa Claus comes to Libby
It was a festive time Saturday night in Mineral Park as Santa and Mrs. Claus came to Libby for the lightning of the Christmas tree. Holiday revelers enjoyed fellowship, Christmas treats and an appearance by the Grinch. ...
Walkers happy with plowing at J. Neils Park
This note is to thank the folks who are plowing the walking trail at J. Neils Memorial Park. It is so easy to walk on with the half-inch of snow left on the blacktop. Not as icy and slippery! Thank you again for the prompt and careful plowing. We walkers appreciate it! Steve and Patty Johnson, Libby
Carl R. Parsons
Carl R. Parsons, 59, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, of natural causes. He was born April 2, 1963. Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Libby Christian Church. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Man with Libby ties pleads guilty to criminal endangerment
A man with ties to Libby and several DUI convictions recently pleaded guilty to an amended count of criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court. Rex Lee Rohan, 53, entered his plea from a correctional facility in Alaska on Nov. 21. Rohan appeared on video to enter his plea that was the result of a traffic stop on June 16, 2019, in Libby. Rohan was originally charged with felony DUI and two misdemeanors, including reckless driving and speeding. Those charges were dropped as a result of the plea deal with county attorney Marcia Boris. According to the charging document, John R. Davis, a...
Driver injured in vehicle accident on snowy U.S. 2 near Libby
Several inches of heavy, wet snow and daytime temperatures in the high teens helped to create slippery road conditions in the region on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Montana Highway Patrol's incident log, several accidents and slideoffs occurred across northwest Montana. One accident, just south of Libby near the Montana Department of Transportation building on U.S. 2, resulted in injuries to a female driver. She was taken to the hospital by Libby Volunteer Ambulance Service. Her condition is currently not known. In addition to MHP and the ambulance service, Lincoln County Rural Fire District 1, Libby Volunteer Fire Department, the state Department of Transportation...
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Judith Mae (Nordbye) Foster
Judith Mae (Nordbye) Foster, 78, of Libby, Montana, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022, at the Libby Care Center. Foster was born on June 20, 1944, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Earl Nordbye and Maxzinn (Zimmerman) Nordbye. Foster married Pvt. William Foster in Tacoma, Washington, on Dec. 18, 1959. She followed his 20 years of Army service around the world, retiring to live in Marysville, California. She moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, in 2002, then to Libby, Montana, in 2021. She is survived by her son, William Foster Jr., of Libby, Montana, and daughter Terrie Sargent, of Yoder, Colorado. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Judy enjoyed horses, her dogs, and quilting. She was a staunch supporter of animal and veteran charities.
Paint it Pink fundraisers return in 2022
Since Paint It Pink fundraising efforts began in 2007, the fund has helped to provide a digital mammography machine, helped raise funds for 3D mammography, as well as over 300 free diagnostic and screening mammograms and breast ultrasounds to uninsured men and women in Lincoln County. In 2022, fundraising efforts were back in full swing after cancelling events in the past two years due to COVID. October 2022 proved to be another successful year for the Paint It Pink program. “Our community pulled together and raised just under $12,000 for the detection and treatment of breast cancer for the people of...
Murder victim's mother thankful to Libby community
I have no words to thank the people of Libby for the wonderful support we received at Robert Hornback’s parole hearing. The parole board says they are still receiving letters. You are my personal army. He showed his true side and left in the middle of the hearing. After 35 years he was not prepared. I wasn’t prepared to have my little boy murdered. Thank you all so much for saving another little boy. Hard to hold back tears of gratitude. Love you all. Jane Weber, Conrad
Virgil J. Totten
Virgil J. Totten, 82, of Libby, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
714
Followers
936
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0