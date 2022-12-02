Read full article on original website
Related
Forest officials enjoy one of prescribed burning falls in years
After a tame fire season in 2022, Kootenai National Forest officials were able to burn more than 6,000 acres in prescribed burns this fall. It's a drastic contrast to what has occurred in recent years when less than favorable conditions existed for mitigation efforts, officials said. Cory Farmer has worked as a forest fuels planner since 2000, and it's a role he currently holds with the KNF. He began working on timber and fuels crews, and in a recent interview discussed the burn process and commented on the successful undertaking these past few months. According to Farmer, pile burning is an active...
Updated draft growth policy goes before Libby council Monday
Those wishing to comment on the City of Libby’s Growth Policy will once again be able to have their voices heard, as the city tries to look to the future and anticipate growth and development. The draft document is scheduled to receive public comment at the Libby City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The council will then decide if it will pass a resolution of intent to adopt the document. On Oct. 24, the Libby City Planning Board heard public comments and made several changes to the initial draft including wording changes, changes to proposed actions and changes...
Legals for November, 29 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Carl T. Martin
Carl T. Martin, 87, of Troy, Montana, passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Services for Carl will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Milnor Lake Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Driver injured in vehicle accident on snowy U.S. 2 near Libby
Several inches of heavy, wet snow and daytime temperatures in the high teens helped to create slippery road conditions in the region on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Montana Highway Patrol's incident log, several accidents and slideoffs occurred across northwest Montana. One accident, just south of Libby near the Montana Department of Transportation building on U.S. 2, resulted in injuries to a female driver. She was taken to the hospital by Libby Volunteer Ambulance Service. Her condition is currently not known. In addition to MHP and the ambulance service, Lincoln County Rural Fire District 1, Libby Volunteer Fire Department, the state Department of Transportation...
Avalanche warning issued as northwest Montana digs out from snow storm
A late fall snow storm dumped a little more than a foot of snow in the valleys of southern Lincoln County on Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters say patchy fog is expected in the mornings before the sun comes out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint issued a backcountry avalanche warning in Lincoln, Sanders and Mineral counties in Montana through Friday evening. The warning was also issued in Idaho in Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties. The warning includes mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the Kootenai National Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. The warning was issued due to recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. For more information, consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.
Lincoln Co. teen jailed on chase charges
A Lincoln County teen remains jailed on charges related to a recent high-speed chase on U.S. 2 between Libby and the junction of Montana 56. Matthew Aaron Edwards, 18, is charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment, and multiple misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing from police and driving without registration or insurance. Edwards pleaded not guilty to the offenses during an arraignment on Nov. 7. According to the charging document filed on Oct. 31 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, Edwards was also charged with reckless driving and fleeing from police during an incident in June. According...
Janese “Jan” Marie Dirkes
Janese “Jan” Marie Dirkes was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Scott City, Kansas, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2022, at home near Libby, Montana. She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Dirkes, of 55 years, along with their three children and families: Sean and Wendy, and grandchildren Shyla and Jacob Dirkes; Mike and Zheng, and grandchildren Sara Stoker and Bryan Dirkes, as well as her two great-grandchildren Natalie and Cameron; and Holly and granddaughter Kesche Luna, and son-in-law David Luna, Jr. Although she was born in Kansas, she grew up in Longmont, Colorado. She and Bill dated the...
Winters sports begins for south Lincoln Co. teams
Winter high school sports has kicked off for one south Lincoln County team and will for others this weekend in Libby and Troy. On the wrestling mats, the Greenchain began their season last weekend at Polson in the Owen Invitational. Eight placewinners, which included champion Jace DeShazer, propelled the Libby varsity wrestling team to a third place finish Saturday at the Owen Invitational Tournament in Polson. The Greenchain scored 159.5 points. Columbia Falls was first with 247.5 while Frenchtown was second with 175.5. DeShazer, a Class A state champ at 182 pounds last season, won the 205-pound class. Cael Schwindt was second at 145 pounds...
Yaak resident accused of assaulting wife
A Lincoln County man with two previous domestic assault convictions is facing another charge after a recent incident in the Yaak. Robert William Gile, 51, is being held in the county Detention Center on one felony count of partner or family member assault. He pleaded not guilty to the offense in district court on Nov. 28 in front of District Judge Matt Cuffe. According to a charging document filed by Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang on Nov. 22, Derek Breiland, an officer with the county sheriff’s office, wrote that he and deputy James Derryberry responded to a residence on Cedars Drive at...
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
City hopes to improve efficiency with electronic late fee notices
The Libby City Council voted on Nov. 3 to amend its water system rules and regulations in the hope of improving cost-efficiency. The resolution allows the city to be able to send electronic delinquency notices instead of door hangers, if possible, to make it more cost-efficient. According to the city, on average, 160 delinquency door hangers are hung by the Water Meter Crew every month. With technological advances and capabilities in computer systems, this will help save on time and material expenses. Mayor Peggy Williams said it is in the best interest of the city and ratepayers that rules and regulations...
More affordable housing coming to Libby
While some areas in Montana continue to grapple with the issue of having enough affordable housing, Libby has seen some light at the end of the tunnel. According to a press release, Cabinet Affordable Housing was awarded federal tax credits for low-income housing at a Montana Board of Housing meeting on Oct. 17. A $6.5 million tax credit project was awarded to Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana in October for housing in Libby. It was part of nearly $32 million in tax credits that will also benefit housing projects in Butte, Great Falls, Crow Agency and Missoula. According to the state Department...
Walkers happy with plowing at J. Neils Park
This note is to thank the folks who are plowing the walking trail at J. Neils Memorial Park. It is so easy to walk on with the half-inch of snow left on the blacktop. Not as icy and slippery! Thank you again for the prompt and careful plowing. We walkers appreciate it! Steve and Patty Johnson, Libby
Man with Libby ties pleads guilty to criminal endangerment
A man with ties to Libby and several DUI convictions recently pleaded guilty to an amended count of criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court. Rex Lee Rohan, 53, entered his plea from a correctional facility in Alaska on Nov. 21. Rohan appeared on video to enter his plea that was the result of a traffic stop on June 16, 2019, in Libby. Rohan was originally charged with felony DUI and two misdemeanors, including reckless driving and speeding. Those charges were dropped as a result of the plea deal with county attorney Marcia Boris. According to the charging document, John R. Davis, a...
Judith Mae (Nordbye) Foster
Judith Mae (Nordbye) Foster, 78, of Libby, Montana, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022, at the Libby Care Center. Foster was born on June 20, 1944, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Earl Nordbye and Maxzinn (Zimmerman) Nordbye. Foster married Pvt. William Foster in Tacoma, Washington, on Dec. 18, 1959. She followed his 20 years of Army service around the world, retiring to live in Marysville, California. She moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, in 2002, then to Libby, Montana, in 2021. She is survived by her son, William Foster Jr., of Libby, Montana, and daughter Terrie Sargent, of Yoder, Colorado. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Judy enjoyed horses, her dogs, and quilting. She was a staunch supporter of animal and veteran charities.
Libby woman charged with burglary
A Libby woman is accused of breaking into a local business and stealing jewelry and cash. Samantha Lee Nelson, 29, pleaded not guilty to three counts, including felony burglary, in Lincoln County District Court on Oct. 24. Nelson is also charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief. According to a report by Libby Police Officer Ronald Buckner, he was alerted by dispatch that a burglary had occurred at a business that had been broken into on the evening of Oct. 1. Buckner spoke to the owner of the business and confirmed a crime had been committed. Bucker wrote that he saw merchandise and...
Carl R. Parsons
Carl R. Parsons, 59, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, of natural causes. He was born April 2, 1963. Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Libby Christian Church. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
'Christmas Carol' takes the stage in Troy, Libby this weekend
The Pitiful Players will present “A Christmas Carol” at three shows in south Lincoln County this weekend. The show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Lincoln Theatre in Troy and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Maki Theatre in Libby. Also, there will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Maki Theatre. The shows are free. For more information call Keith Meyers at 406-293-9277.
Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
714
Followers
936
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0