If you keep up with the NFL, then you probably know that it’s a great time to be a Black quarterback in the league. Everywhere you look, there’s a Black quarterback taking their team to new heights or breaking a new record. You can’t turn on your television without seeing them on commercials and the endorsement deals are in an abundance. Although we’re in a golden age of Black quarterbacks, we have to be very clear that this isn’t the first. One of the all time great Black quarterbacks, Michael Vick, will focus on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America in an upcoming docuseries.

2 DAYS AGO