Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Yardbarker
Late NFL vet Brad William Henke went from injury-riddled football career to Hollywood
Brad William Henke never let his injury-riddled football career keep him from finding success as an entertainer. The former Denver Broncos pass rusher played one season in the NFL before bouncing around smaller leagues. He then used his background as a professional athlete to break into Hollywood. Henke died in...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Deion Sanders headed to Colorado
The coaching carousel is moving quickly with college football coaching hires being made faster than ever before. We’ll be grading
Survey ranks the NFL’s rudest fans
1,150 NFL fans were polled last month and ranked each fanbase based on rudeness — where does your team rank?
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders becomes Colorado’s new football coach
Primetime is heading to Boulder. Deion Sanders has been named the new head coach at the University of Colorado. The announcement came shortly after Sanders' current team Jackson State defeated Southern in the SWAC title game on Saturday. Sanders began his college coaching career at Jackson State in 2020. The...
'I'm coming': Deion Sanders’ first team meeting at Colorado becomes tense, made-for-YouTube drama
Deion Sanders and his son Deion Jr. are turning Colorado into a reality show for a new age of college football.
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around football program
BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The...
Video: NFL Player's 'All-Time' Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral
Alexander Mattison had a legendary celebration after he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. Mattison imitated the fake hamstring celebration that Lo'eau LaBonta of the National Women's Soccer League did back in August. Here's a look at it:. As you can also see, his teammates absolutely...
Road-weary Pacers will have hands full vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will get another opportunity to put on their dizzying passing display against a road-weary opponent when
Latest Portal Rumors: DJ Uiagalelei, Hudson Card, Brennan Armstrong, and More
Mike Farrell updates his transfer portal notebook with what he's hearing about DJ Uiagalelei heading back to California...
Black America Web
Michael Vick Is Set To Produce A Docuseries Examining The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback In The NFL
If you keep up with the NFL, then you probably know that it’s a great time to be a Black quarterback in the league. Everywhere you look, there’s a Black quarterback taking their team to new heights or breaking a new record. You can’t turn on your television without seeing them on commercials and the endorsement deals are in an abundance. Although we’re in a golden age of Black quarterbacks, we have to be very clear that this isn’t the first. One of the all time great Black quarterbacks, Michael Vick, will focus on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America in an upcoming docuseries.
NFL World Is Thinking Of Legendary Quarterback's Family
The NFL World has been thinking of a legendary quarterback's family this week. TMZ Sports reported that Terry Bradshaw's family show, The Bradshaw Bunch, would not be returning for another season, due to a health issue.. Bradshaw has been battling cancer over the past year. "Production sources tell TMZ ......
Comments / 0