Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Historical Society to host Holiday Dinner Dec. 14
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert's Annual Holiday Dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14. The meal will be prepared by Casey's Barbecue Restaurant, and will include chicken breast, beef with mushroom gravy, buttered corn, garlic mashed potatoes, green salad, wine or tea or lemonade. The general public...
Christmas Tree Village opens Saturday
The community is invited to visit the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation's “Christmas Tree Village” Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the meeting room of SpringHill Suites. The traditional holiday display is a fundraiser for RRHF. The foundation contributes trees, and sponsors — including RRH...
Children's Christmas Parade hits the streets Saturday
The 53rd Annual Children's Christmas Parade will return to downtown Ridgecrest Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 9 a.m. The Ridgecrest Elks Lodge #1913 will again treat the city to the popular event. This year's theme will be Peace, Love & Joy. Chosen to lead the parade this year are Nick...
Ribbon cutting event held for Country Boi Photography
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Board Members celebrated with Antonio McIntyre and his wife, Latosha, and their daughter. They held an amazing fashion show and Grand Opening of Country Boi Photography at their new location where other small businesses either donated clothes, hair, makeup and or time. It was a huge success and delight to see in our community. Like Antonio said, "Community over Competition."
Colleen Bulgarelli retires from AltaOne Federal Credit Union, after 40 years of service
After 40 years of distinguished service to AltaOne Federal Credit Union, Colleen Bulgarelli, Branch Manager of the Lake Isabella and Kernville branches, has retired. Bulgarelli started her career as a teller at the China Lake Base Branch in 1982. After progressing through the ranks and moving to Lake Isabella, she ends her career managing the two Kern River Valley branch locations.
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 5
Occurred on W Kevin Ct. Service Class: VOIP Male not breathing. . Disposition: Report Taken . Occurred on W Moyer Av. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred at S Lumill St/E California Av. Cellular E911 Call: NON RESPONSIVE MALE. . Disposition: Assisted. 03:08 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2212050004. Officer initiated activity at...
