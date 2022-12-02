The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Board Members celebrated with Antonio McIntyre and his wife, Latosha, and their daughter. They held an amazing fashion show and Grand Opening of Country Boi Photography at their new location where other small businesses either donated clothes, hair, makeup and or time. It was a huge success and delight to see in our community. Like Antonio said, "Community over Competition."

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO