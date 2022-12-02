Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Covers the Lawsuit Filed by the Institute for Justice Against the Cannabis Abatement Program
Headline Humboldt covered the Institute of Justice’s townhall meeting in Redway about the lawsuit against the County of Humboldt’s abatement program. The story starts about minute marker 15. As a side note, we got a kick out of how the reporter, Ryan Hutson, who also writes for Redheaded...
mendofever.com
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Burglary at The Elk Store, local wine served at the White House, a beloved dive bar closes, and more news bites
MENDOCINO Co., 12/4/22 – Just when I thought it was going to be a quiet week for epicurean news, when it rains it pours — similar to the weather we’ve had this week! Tourism season has wrapped up and it’s a great time to get out and support our local businesses, they need the support now more than ever. Consider buying a gift card or shopping local for holiday food, drink and other edible necessities. Be sure to include an independently owned local business or product in your holiday menu planning, too. Read on for the latest food and drink news in Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Male Walking Around With Baseball Bat, Male Threatened To Break Windows – Ukiah Police Logs 12.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Causing Disturbance, Neighbor Issue – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sonomamag.com
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s State Street Glows with Holiday Cheer During Last Night’s Parade of Lights
Last night, Ukiah’s State Street was lined with onlookers eager to see the holiday-themed Parade of Lights. At 6:00 p.m., a spectacle of vehicles adorned with lights sporting Santa, sleighs, reindeer, and more made its way from north to south on State Street. Ultimately, the parade’s judges gave the...
kymkemp.com
Fort Bragg Man Arrested in Willits and Charged with Forgery
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-29-2022 at 10:15 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the 100...
mendofever.com
Early Morning Traffic Collision in Eastern Lake County Results in Major Injuries
The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicates a single-vehicle collision early this morning near the eastern Lake County town of Spring Valley resulted in major injuries. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:27 a.m. near the intersection of New Long Valley Road and Shasta Road before the “Cowboy Church”....
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Residents Should Expect Hard Road Closures Saturday Night for the Annual Lighted Truck Parade
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department:. The Fort Bragg Police Department would like to announce the annual Lighted Truck Parade. will be occurring on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30 PM. During this event,. Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
mendofever.com
Unknown Female Attempting To Get In Front Door, Subject Urinating In Alleyway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
One Dead After Vehicle Veers Off State Route 20 East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic and the California Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate tragedy struck this evening after a vehicle veered off State Route 20 east of Fort Bragg resulting in at least one fatality. The reporting party told dispatch they watched the vehicle go off the roadway. Upon arrival, first responders...
mendofever.com
Extrication Required After Vehicle Crashes Into Fort Bragg Ditch
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a ditch around 7:12 p.m. near the intersection of Fort Bragg’s Benson Lane and Hanson Road leaving the driver trapped. A first responder at the scene reported the vehicle is on its side...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: New adoptable dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and has a whole new lineup of adoptable dogs waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, Catahoula leopard puppy, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, shepherd and wirehaired terrier. Dogs that...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Flyby has Folks Looking to the Skies
A reader saw these aircraft flying over the area on Nov. 21. She asked a pilot friend who lives in Fort Bragg, Mendocino County, what it was she had seen. “That’s a ritual commemorating the flyer who’s not ever coming back,” he replied. “That group is the Condor Squadron based at Van Nuys. The airplane is a North American Aviation T-6 advanced training plane. Many were surplus after WWII and sold as low as $500 FOB Texas. Can’t be any original pilots flying them and Korea pilots are [older too] so it must be Viet Nam vintage but they’re almost through, too.
