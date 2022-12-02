Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne has changed his mind. This summer, Ozzy and his wife Sharon revealed that they would be moving back to the United Kingdom, where they originate from. After being fired from The Talk, Sharon has found a new job with her friend Piers Morgan on a UK talk show. The family was also set to star in a new reality show called Home to Roost about their move back to the UK.
iheart.com
"Black Panther -- Wakanda Forever" remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada. The sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation earned just over 67-million-dollars in its second weekend in North America's theaters. Coming in second is "The Menu" which opened with nine-million-dollars followed by the faith-based film "The Chosen Season 3 -- Episodes One and Two" with just over eight-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are "Black Adam" followed by "Ticket to Paradise."
Sir Elton John has been announced as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023.The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.A tweet from Glastonbury announcing the news said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be...
NME
Lewis Capaldi has shared a new single called ‘Pointless’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the second preview of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following ‘Forget Me’, which came out in September.
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
Popculture
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Prince Harry says in the opening moments of his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The first 3 episodes of the docuseries will drop on December 8, followed by the final 3 episodes on December 15.
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no rest for the spicy: Fresh off a world tour and two albums this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing for a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in 2023. Live Nation said Monday the band’s...
The billionaire gets emotional as he records a farewell message to his family. Plus: SAS Rogue Heroes reaches its rollicking finale. Here’s everything to watch this evening
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
Roll up, roll up, Insiders. The Deadline International team have once again been travelling the world to bring you the latest news and analysis from the global film and TV biz, with Mel and Zac both in the Middle East. Max and I actually found the TV world descending on London for once, so we didn’t have to go so far for access. Read on. London Calling Tighten those belts: Straight over to Max Goldbart with this report — As news emerged repeatedly of mass layoffs at a wealth of legacy U.S. media companies this week, some of the most senior execs...
Kip Moore is headed to Europe. He just announced a headlining European tour slated to kick off in May of next year, adding how stoked he is to be making the trek across the pond: “hope this makes you guys as stoked as we are. See you soon! Tix on sale Dec 9 at 10am GMT at kipmoore.net.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kip Moore (@kipmooremusic) Kip has a pretty big following over there, and fans […] The post Kip Moore Announces 2023 European Tour, Along With Special Show At Royal Albert Hall In London first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was...
NME
Dua Lipa has said that her upcoming third album has “taken a complete turn” since she began working on it. Back in March, the pop star revealed during an interview with Elton John that the follow-up to the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020) was “50 per cent done”. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said.
iheart.com
Brian Johnson's pre-AC/DC band, Geordie, has released a new song to mark their 50th anniversary. The song is called "Red, White & Blue" and you can check it out below or on YouTube. The band tapped former Back Street Crawler frontman Terry Slesser for lead vocals.
The Fashion Awards is about to make its return to London’s Royal Albert Hall again on Monday, Nov. 29. The star-studded event has attracted some of the biggest fashion personalities around, and created memorable moments.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards2019 British Fashion Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos Here, WWD looks back at some of the highlight moments from the Fashion Awards over the years, from Rihanna’s PDA with her beau A$AP Rocky in 2019 to Vogue Italia’s longtime editor in chief Franca Sozzani making her last public appearance at the 2016...
BBC
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
