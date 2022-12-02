Pullman city councilors and mayor get pay raises

Pullman city councilors’ salaries almost doubled after being raised for the first time in six years.

The city’s Salary Commission had its first meeting Wednesday morning to set pay rates for elected city officials. The commission was created last summer and includes retired Pullman Police Chief Ted Weatherly, retired City of Pullman Human Resources manager Karen Sires, Pullman attorney Rob Rembert, and local real estate agent and Pullman Regional Hospital commissioner Joe Pitzer. Along with establishing new pay rates for councilors and the mayor, the commission created a new stipend for the mayor.

City Administrator Mike Urban said with an increase in bargaining units defined by contracts in the biennial budget, there is a capacity for increasing salaries. He said bargaining units have increased by 4% in the 2023-24 biennial budget, with a 2% floor and 4.5% ceiling.