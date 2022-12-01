Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Daily Beast
Left in the wake of the countervailing forces that made the 2022 midterms so unusual are 18 GOP House seats set to become the new battleground in 2024. And as if New York didn’t have enough influence over the country, a handful of flipped seats there could once again make the difference between Democratic and Republican control of the House.
Daily Beast
Paul Pelosi stepped out in public for the first time since being brutally attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home in September—attending the Kennedy Center honors in Washington on Sunday night. It was a triumphant return to high society for the longtime financier, who shared a box with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as his wife. He donned a tuxedo for the occasion, and could be seen sporting a hat and a glove on his left hand. Honorees at the star-studded affair included: George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and the members of U2.
Daily Beast
Former President Donald Trump is still begging to be reinstated in his old job more than two years after losing the 2020 election, now calling for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Seemingly on the heels of the underwhelming “Twitter Files” that revealed very little, Trump took to Truth Social to call for his return, or an entirely new election, due to the apparent “revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD.” “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he wrote. No fraud has been proven and Trump’s legal cases were each thrown out, with congress certifying Joe Biden as the rightful winner of the 2020 election.
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Daily Beast
Until last month, Thomas Achord’s friends in the increasingly assertive world of right-wing Christian nationalism saw him as an upstanding member of their movement. The headmaster of a Baton Rouge school that teaches “classical Christian education,” Achord hosted a podcast with the author of a new book advocating for Christian nationalism. In the insular online community where Christian nationalists debate how to live out their values in a secular world—perhaps by abandoning society altogether or by rallying around an American Caesar who will impose their values by force—Achord was seen as a rising star.
Daily Beast
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is no longer a paid contributor to Fox News, which has a policy of not employing anyone connected to an active campaign. The Los Angeles Times reports that while Lara Trump’s exit appears to be amicable, it probably won’t break Fox boss Rupert Murdoch’s heart; he’s made it clear he doesn’t support her father-in-law’s attempt to retake the Oval Office. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has not been on Fox’s airwaves since Donald Trump’s announcement.
Daily Beast
Russian President Vladimir Putin took a cruise across the bombed-out bridge linking Russia’s mainland to the annexed Crimean Peninsula on Monday, touting repair works and claiming the critical infrastructure only “suffered a little” in an Oct. 8 explosion. No one has claimed responsibility for the truck that blew up on the bridge but Russia has blamed Ukraine. Dramatic footage showed a fuel train exploding and part of the bridge, which had only been unveiled by Putin in 2018 and was crucial for delivering war supplies, collapsing into the sea. “We are driving on the right hand side,” Putin said from behind the wheel of a Mercedes. “The left side of the bridge, as I understand it, is in working condition, but nevertheless it needs to be completed. It still suffered a little, we need to bring it to an ideal state.” He also walked along some portions, showing sections still scorched from the blast, and spoke to workers who were restoring the 12-mile bridge.
Daily Beast
Sacha Baron Cohen has taken aim at Donald Trump and Kanye West during a performance as famed character Borat during the Kennedy Center Honors. According to The Washington Post, Cohen, while speaking as the fictional Kazakh journalist, “made remarks that arguably stretched the audience’s comfort zone” during the event as he began talking about the former president. “I’m told president of U.S. and A. is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump?” He then spots Joe Biden as the camera pans to the president. Borat tells him: “You don’t look so good! Where has your glorious big belly gone and your pretty orange skin? I see you have a new wife. Woah-woah-woah!” However, according to the Daily Mail, it was Borat’s reference to controversial rapper Kanye West that had that audience breaking into applause. “I must say I am very upset about the anti semitism in USA. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is number one Jew crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal,” he said. The “showstopping moment,” according to The Post, was when Borat praised the band “by the name of Me 2.” (U2 had just performed prior to Cohen’s set.) “Please remove your wretched album from my iPhone 6. Your band fight oppressions from around the world. Stop it!”
Daily Beast
A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Daily Beast
For nearly 15 years, Twitter and Congress have had a perfect symbiotic relationship. In the social media site, lawmakers found an unprecedented power to amplify themselves and their messages—which, in turn, forged Twitter into the country’s essential destination for news. It took just over a month of Elon...
Daily Beast
During the midterm campaign, Republican strategists blamed another round of subpar small-dollar campaign contributions on a familiar culprit: inflation. “It’s gas or this donation; it’s vacation with our children or this donation,” Zac Moffatt, CEO of top GOP fundraising firm Targeted Victory, said in July. That might...
Daily Beast
The House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is nearly done with its work. Witness interviews, including one on Monday with former Trump administration adviser Kellyanne Conway, are wrapping up. Agreement on the “scope of the investigation” to be included in the final report is “very close” to...
