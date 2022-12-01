Sacha Baron Cohen has taken aim at Donald Trump and Kanye West during a performance as famed character Borat during the Kennedy Center Honors. According to The Washington Post, Cohen, while speaking as the fictional Kazakh journalist, “made remarks that arguably stretched the audience’s comfort zone” during the event as he began talking about the former president. “I’m told president of U.S. and A. is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump?” He then spots Joe Biden as the camera pans to the president. Borat tells him: “You don’t look so good! Where has your glorious big belly gone and your pretty orange skin? I see you have a new wife. Woah-woah-woah!” However, according to the Daily Mail, it was Borat’s reference to controversial rapper Kanye West that had that audience breaking into applause. “I must say I am very upset about the anti semitism in USA. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is number one Jew crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal,” he said. The “showstopping moment,” according to The Post, was when Borat praised the band “by the name of Me 2.” (U2 had just performed prior to Cohen’s set.) “Please remove your wretched album from my iPhone 6. Your band fight oppressions from around the world. Stop it!”

15 HOURS AGO