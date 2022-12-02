Effective: 2022-12-07 00:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Dense Fog Developing Across the Area Dense fog was beginning to develop in a few locations early this morning, and if the fog becomes more widespread then a dense fog advisory will be needed. Be on the alert for rapid fluctuations in visibility due to areas of fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.

CLARK COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO