Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Moniteau; Montgomery; Osage; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, Osage MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Montgomery MO, and Warren MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 00:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Dense Fog Developing Across the Area Dense fog was beginning to develop in a few locations early this morning, and if the fog becomes more widespread then a dense fog advisory will be needed. Be on the alert for rapid fluctuations in visibility due to areas of fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.
Comments / 0