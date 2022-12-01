Read full article on original website
cityofgoleta.org
Rain Advisory Issued for Countywide Beaches
With rainfall continuing across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm...
cityofgoleta.org
Christmas Tree Fire Safety
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department wants to wish you and your family a safe and happy holiday season, and offers the following suggestions to keep your holiday safe:. When purchasing a live tree, look for signs of freshness. A fresh tree is green, the needles will be difficult to pull from branches, and a minimum number of needles should fall off.
