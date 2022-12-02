Read full article on original website
One person arrested after shooting near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested one person after multiple shots were fired in the Riverfront Park area this morning. Just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 witnesses say they heard about a dozen shots fired before police arrived and found a gun on the ground. The suspect was arrested on scene and no injuries have been reported.
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a...
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
Spokane police searching for suspect following shootout in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect fled following a shootout with Spokane police Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the scene remains active as police search for the suspect and a firearm. SPD stressed the information is preliminary.
FOUND: Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile, Odessa Harris
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. – Odessa Harris has been found and is home safe. Last Updated: Dec. 6 at 12:20 p.m. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information regarding the whereabouts of missing juvenile, Odessa Harris. She is believed to be driving an older blue and grey...
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Gonzaga baseball coach faces fines and probation after DUI charges
DAVENPORT, Wash. – A deal has been reached with the Lincoln County Prosecutors Office involving the DUI charges against Gonzaga University’s head baseball coach, Mark Machtolf. In June, Machtolf was pulled over for reckless driving. Police conducted a breath test which showed Machtolf had a blood alcohol content...
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
Baby it’s cold and icy outside!
Light snow tapers off by mid-morning, but with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy throughout the day. Please be careful!. Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder...
Catalyst Project tours supportive housing facility ahead of December 7 opening
SPOKANE, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee and other Washington state leaders visited the Catalyst Project for a tour and media availability on Monday, ahead of its planned opening later this week, and were met with protestors outside of the gates. Catholic Charities’ newest facility in the West Hills neighborhood...
