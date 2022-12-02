Read full article on original website
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
Make it 5-0 as Lady Rebels Rout Butler County
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are now off to their best start since the 2011-2012 season. Behind another strong defensive effort Monday night, the Lady Rebels took down Butler County 53-36 in Elkton. The 36 points marked the fifth straight game Todd Central has held their opponent under 50...
Madisonville Rolls to Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats had never beaten Madisonville-North Hopkins on its home floor coming into Monday, and the Lady Maroons made sure early the streak wouldn’t end. Madisonville scored the game’s first 11 points and shot 54-percent from the field on its way to a 70-33 win over...
VIDEO – Lyon County Pays Tribute to Cathryn Brown’s Career (w/PHOTOS)
She has been one of the best high school golfers in Kentucky over the course of her career. Tuesday night, Lyon County High School honored the career of Cathryn Brown just prior to tipoff of the Lyon County boys’ basketball game against Livingston Central. YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to...
Lady Wildcats Triple the Fun in Win Over Caldwell
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Caldwell County 67-61 Saturday in Princeton. The win was just the seventh for Trigg County in 49 career road games against Caldwell County and marks the first time Trigg has won three straight games on Caldwell’s home court.
Webster Dials Up ‘Long Distance’ for Overtime Win Against Lady Tigers
Three-point shooting can significantly impact the outcome of a high school basketball game. And that is just what happened to the Hoptown Lady Tigers as they traveled to Webster County Monday night. The Lady Trojans knocked down five threes in the final quarter of regulation, to come from behind and send the game to overtime, where they knocked down two more from behind the arc on the way to a 54-53 win in Dixon.
Big 2nd Half Powers Lady Warriors Past Fort Campbell (w/PHOTOS)
The Heritage Christian Academy girls’ basketball team caught fire after halftime on Monday night, turning a four-point edge at the break into a 52-21 victory over the visiting Fort Campbell Lady Falcons. After scoring only 15 points in an opening-night loss to Ballard Memorial, the Lady Warriors appeared headed...
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WKU Quarterback enters the Transfer Portal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced on Twitter by Andy Staples of The Athletic, that WKU quarterback Austin Reed will be entering the transfer portal. Reed has thrown for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for an additional eight scores. He finished the regular season second in the nation in passing yards, and third in the country in passing touchdowns.
Colonels, Thomas Knock Out North
The (0-1) Henderson County Colonels faced off against the (1-1) Evansville North Huskies on the road in Evansville last night. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Huskies 16-8 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Huskies 9-4, as the score at halftime was a 13 point lead for the Colonels with the score 25-12.
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky last December draws near, a family in Dawson Springs is remembering the youngest victim, their 2-month-old daughter, Oaklynn Koon. Oaklynn's mother, Jackie Koon, said Oaklynn was loved by many. " She was a great baby,"...
Max’s Moment – Washer With the Alley, Vaughn With the Ooop
Jhaden Vaughn is racking up the early season Max’s Moments. Watch the Trigg County junior add to his collection with this alley-oop from Luke Washer against Caldwell County Saturday.
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
