Three-point shooting can significantly impact the outcome of a high school basketball game. And that is just what happened to the Hoptown Lady Tigers as they traveled to Webster County Monday night. The Lady Trojans knocked down five threes in the final quarter of regulation, to come from behind and send the game to overtime, where they knocked down two more from behind the arc on the way to a 54-53 win in Dixon.

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO