Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West Approving of Hitler, Nazis

Elon Musk has responded to Kanye West following his shocking interview on Alex Jones' Infowars program. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, hopped on his Twitter account and responded to one of Kanye West's tweets. After his anti-Semitic-filled interview with Alex Jones,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview

Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes he thought Ripple of Hope awards would be a 'date night' with Meghan

Prince Harry joked that he thought he was taking Meghan out on a “date night” to the Ripple of Hope awards in New York.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night. So, I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people,” the prince told Kerry Kennedy.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given the Ripple of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work.Hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation, the gala took place in Manhattan on Tuesday, 6 December.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awardsPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York galaHarry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early December
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is currently hospitalized with pneumonia. On Friday (Dec. 2), Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that he's in the hospital battling pneumonia. The Masked Singer host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a black beanie, face mask and a gown. In the caption, Nick, who also lives with lupus, informed his fans he doesn't need any prayers or well-wishes and that he will be back on his feet shortly.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

