Read full article on original website
Related
Labour unveils plan to overhaul constitution and replace the Lords
Gordon Brown’s Commission on the UK’s Future also aims to curb influence of wealth and foreign money
BBC
PMQs: Keir Starmer calls on Rishi Sunak to end 'scandal' of private school tax breaks
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the "scandal" of tax breaks for private schools. Private schools can claim charitable status so are eligible for tax relief. During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir highlighted the Mr Sunak's old school, Winchester College, and asked...
Keir Starmer says Labour’s decentralisation plans will address concerns that led to people backing Brexit – UK politics live
Labour leader says, though he argued for remain, he could not argue against leave voters calling for more control over their lives
BBC
NHS Wales cash likely to fall short, research says
Health funding is unlikely to be enough to cope with the post-pandemic pressures facing the Welsh NHS, finance experts have said. Higher-than expected inflation has dealt a "significant hit" to spending plans, says a report that presents a "gloomy backdrop" for the economy. It comes a week before the Welsh...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Princess of Wales pledges support for families struggling with 'devastating impact' of the cost-of-living crisis
The Princess of Wales has shared a heartwarming message of sympathy for families with the thousands of families facing the 'devastating impact of food and energy insecurity'. Backing the Evening Standard's On The Breadline Christmas appeal - aimed at supporting those suffering through the cost-of-living crisis in the UK - Kate Middleton said it is a vital time to help the vulnerable.
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
BBC
North Lincs and Goole NHS Trust still requires improvement, says CQC
A health trust which runs hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole has been told it must improve further. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) in June and July. Overall, the trust retained its "requires improvement" grading, as inspectors highlighted delays for emergency...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans
A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
BBC
Cornwall care home workers appeal for recognition of skills
The boss of a chain of Cornish care homes is calling for care workers to be given greater recognition in a bid to encourage staff to stay in the sector. Recruitment difficulties are impacting hospital discharge rates and ambulance waiting times. Care home staff described a "two-tier system" which fails...
Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits OLD
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal would make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” that he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
BBC
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
Britain’s happiest places to live revealed
St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
Brown: Support ‘swelling’ for Labour under Starmer’s leadership
Gordon Brown, the last Labour prime minister, said he believes there is more momentum behind the party than in the run up to Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory.He argued support is swelling under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership because there is a “more sweeping and more noticeable desire” for change than when Labour last returned to power.Mr Brown said the public are backing Labour because the party is offering “real change” and not the “cosmetic change” he says lies behind the Tories’ levelling-up plans.The former Labour leader gave his assessment after launching his report calling for democratic overhaul of the...
Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “unbind” Britain from a centre that has “not delivered”, as Labour unveiled its blueprint for political and economic devolution.The party’s leader claimed people are being held back by a “broken model” that “hoards power in Westminster”, with the country “crying out for a new approach”.Speaking at the launch of the report of Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown, Sir Keir said he sympathised with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once backing remain himself.“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,”...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal hidden long-term care cost of raising UK pension age
As the UK Government reviews proposals to raise the SPA, a study led by the ESRC Centre for Society and Mental Health at King's outlines how delaying the state pension age would lead to a reduction in the supply of informal care, particularly from women who traditionally provide the majority of care for their older parents.
Hancock says ministers were told Covid could kill 820,000 people in UK
Matt Hancock has said he was warned the Covid pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK two months before the Government put the country into lockdown.The former health secretary said the chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Chris Whitty had informed him in January 2020 that in a “reasonable worst case scenario” as many as 820,000 could die.However, he said that when he passed on the warning to fellow ministers at a Cabinet meeting three days later, the reaction was “shrug shrug” as they did not really believe it.The details are revealed in Mr Hancock’s...
Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.At an inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.In a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s death does make painfully clear why we...
Comments / 0