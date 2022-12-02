ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

TSSAA Playoffs=

Division II Championship=

Class A=

Friendship Christian 34, Nashville Christian 27

Class AA=

Lipscomb Academy 42, CPA 0

Class AAA=

Baylor 38, MBA 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

