Thursday’s Scores

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s sort of been the story of the year, and that’s not winning football.” The loss guarantees a losing season for the Saints (4-9), while Tampa Bay (6-6) tops the division.
It’s basketball season. As South Dakota high school hoops enters its first full week, some of the top players in the state are back representing their schools once again.
Here are a few girls basketball players the Argus Leader is keeping an eye on early (and you should, too).
Kami Wadsworth, F, Hamlin
...
The Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase is back in Memphis for the third year.
It’s become an annual showcase, put on by the Iverson Roundball Classic, and hosted by Stephen Jackson. It’s a three-day showcase that highlights the talent pool both locally in Memphis and nationally.
...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina. The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in backup P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 20 points as North Dakota State beat Portland 67-62 on Monday. Skunberg also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bison (2-8). Tajavis Miller shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Damari Wheeler-Thomas went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals. Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt, Williams slipped behind a pair of defenders and was hit in stride by O’Hara’s pass for the winning touchdown catch-and-run. Williams finished with four receptions for 107 yards and Martin caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Sacramento State. The duo is the first to each have at least 100 yards receiving in the same game for the Hornets since the 2019 season.
Rider Broncs (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Rider Broncs after Andrew Sims scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 69-66 win over the Binghamton Bearcats. The Skyhawks are 1-1 in home games. Stonehill is the top team...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from a Las Vegas tournament as part of continuing fallout from a similar event at a Strip resort over Thanksgiving weekend where safety concerns were raised. Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M are out of the Las Vegas Holiday...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for two touchdowns and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated Delaware 42-6 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game that ended with just over a minute to go after Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor was carted off the field. O’Connor was beginning his slide after a 10-yard gain when he was hit. An unnecessary roughness penalty was called on Tucker Large, and after O’Connor was taken off the field the game was ended. A post on a Delaware football’s official Twitter feed reported that “O’Connor was responsive and moving all of his extremities upon leaving the field and is being examined further.” O’Connor was playing in relief of starter Nolan Henderson, who was hurt in the first quarter.
ATLANTA (AP) — No one’s job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons. That was the message from coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons (5-8) headed into an off week searching for ways to snap out of a skid that has led to four losses in the last five games.
Comments / 0