Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Twitter Space – Semi Most Important Tesla Product After Bot and Robotaxi
A Twitter Space with Brian Wang, Bradford Fergeson, Randy Kirk, Gary Carson, Larry Goldberg, Lars Strandridder (Best in Tesla), John Gibb (Dr Know it All). Key insights – Tesla Semi could match the Tesla Car business in revenue if there is an accelerated shift to electric trucks by China and other nations in Asia.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
nextbigfuture.com
CATL will Mix Cheaper Sodium Ion Batteries With Lithium for Acceptable Range EVs
CATL has achieved a mix of sodium ion and lithium ion which allows them to complement each other and thus increase the energy density of the battery system. This will help the transition to sodium ion batteries by using them at scale for suitable range electric cars and energy storage. Sodium-ion batteries will definitely become the next generation of batteries for low-speed EVs and energy storage.
Comments / 0