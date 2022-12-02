ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Wind Advisory issued for northern Miami Valley; Temperatures drop this weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in Ohio and Wayne County, Indiana from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Windy this morning
  • Showers exit, colder and drier this afternoon
  • Looking unsettled next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY MORNING: A cold front passes this morning, giving us a chance at a few more showers, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney said. Breezy, especially between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the front is passing through. Gusts over 40 mph are possible. Drying out and clearing out by mid morning.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers early, then drying and clearing for the afternoon. High temperatures for the day occur before sunrise in the 50s. Temperatures then fall sharply with the passage of the cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Windy with gusts at 40 mph are possible as the front passes this morning, decreasing to 20-30MPH during the afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect through 10AM.

SUNDAY: Very cold in the morning with temperatures around 20 degrees. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures only make it to the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

MONDAY: A nice start to the week. Cool in the middle 40s but rain showers hold off until the late night.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers around on Tuesday. Breezy and milder around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning in the 40s. Clouds will mix with some sun with highs in the lower 50s. Showers return Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: A few more showers are possible on Thursday otherwise mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly for Friday with a passing rain or snow shower possible. Highs around 40 degrees.

