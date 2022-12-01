Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
theforestscout.com
Country Thunder 2023 Preview
It’s no lie that you will see Lake Forest High School students and alumni at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes Wisconsin every summer. This year’s lineup was released just in time to ask for tickets as a gift for the holidays. The event is four days (July 20-23) full of country singers. This year’s headliners include Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban.
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
WIFR
Rockton kicks off holidays with Christmas Walk weekend
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The first weekend of December is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Rockton Christmas Walk. This three-day festival brings people from the surrounding area to enjoy the magic. For its 38th year, downtown Rockton will be bustling with carriage rides, Santa visits and so much more!
Amboy News
Walking through the snow…or Amboy
AMBOY – The weather forecasters don’t know yet if you’ll be walking through snow on Dec. 10. But if you want to walk through Christmas cheer while snacking, drinking, shopping, and enjoying yourself, the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk at 4-7 p.m., Dec. 10 is where your shoes should be.
6 Things I’ll Never Do as a Neighbor (Because I Learned the Hard Way)
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
947wls.com
This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs
I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
Court Docs Reveal Troubled Home Life for Slain Chicago-Area Family
Court documents have revealed that there was likely a troubled home life for the Chicago-area family that was found dead on Wednesday morning in their suburban house. Those killed included Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera Kisliak, who were going through a divorce, as well as their daughters Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4. A fifth family member, 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, was also found dead. Court docs reveal that the Kisliaks were set to lose their Buffalo Grove home as their marriage was falling apart. Vera, 36, had also filed an order of protection against her 39-year-old husband, records say. Neighbors also took note of potential family troubles, telling NBC 5 they’d seen officers respond to the home before. Cops said they made the grim discovery early Wednesday while conducting a welfare check. All five of those killed died from “sharp force injuries,” cops said. Few other details about the slaying was released by authorities, but a local newspaper, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, reported that sources said it was the husband Andrei who fatally stabbed his family—and then himself—to death. Read it at NBC 5
rockrivercurrent.com
Cucina di Rosa’s cannolis made ‘the old-fashion way’ may still be sold after the restaurant’s closure
ROCKFORD — Inside Cucina di Rosa, you can find Rose Mary Leggio hand-rolling cannolis the same way they were made in her hometown of Sambuca di Sicilia almost a century ago. It’s a recipe her grandmother got from a baker in the Sicilian village, and Leggio commits to making the shells one-by-one rather than using stainless steel rollers or other devices.
WIFR
Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
MyStateline.com
New design trends for the new year with Midwest Stone Source
The new year is coming and many of us want to switch some things up for 2023. Midwest Stone Source and Design Studio is here to help people who want to redesign their homes. We’re talking to Michaela Ramsey, a project designer for Midwest Stone and she’s walking us through how we can remodel our kitchens and what trends we can look forward to in the new year.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit
I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
Amboy News
NEW OWNERS, NEW NAME
The Village of Sublette welcomes its newest owners of the Sublette General Store. Sharifa Patel purchased the former Bonnell’s General Store, located at 200 Reeve St., in Sublette, with an opening day of Nov. 4. Presenting an American flag is Sublette Village President John Stenzel, right, pictured with Musayeeb L., Sharifa Patel, and Hanif Patel. The business offers grocery items, frozen food, liquor and beer, cold drinks, ice cream, ice, cold cut sandwiches, deli meat, candy, hardware and lottery. The store is open seven days a week. In winter, the hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and in springtime, the hours are 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, call 815-849-5522.
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
hbsdealer.com
Rockford Files: Beacon grows in Illinois
A new Rockford location has opened to serve a fast-growing market. Roofing and building materials distributor Beacon has expanded its presence in Illinois. The company announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Ill. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to...
MyStateline.com
Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds
Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
