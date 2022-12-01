Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees Who Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently discussed the idea of a WWE Referee Hall Of Fame in an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling. “That’s if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There’s a lot of guys. Tim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them,” Long said.
PWMania
Matt Sydal Reveals Why He Joined AEW
Wrestlers join companies for a variety of reasons, such as the promise of money, freedom, or a push. Matt Sydal joined AEW in 2020 for one reason: he wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks. Sydal admitted as much while speaking with Steve Fall on Ten Count, saying:. “That’s why I...
PWMania
Claim Made That William Regal “Immediately” Regretted Signing With AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is expected to return to WWE in the near future after being written off AEW television. Former WWE star EC3 addressed the situation during a podcast on Sportskeeda.com. “He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. I know we could say ‘oh...
PWMania
New “Inside Knowledge” on What Allegedly Occurred Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite. Former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as stated in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite during his podcast. “So this...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
PWMania
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
PWMania
Renee Paquette Comments On Her AEW Contract, Wanting To Expand Her Role In Company
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about wanting to expand her role in the company, as well as the length of her contract with the promotion.
PWMania
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Which AEW Talents He Wants To Give Opportunities To
Claudio Castagnoli is out to bring honor back to the top prize available under the Ring Of Honor umbrella. Ahead of his championship showdown with “The Ocho” Chris Jericho at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, the AEW star and former ROH Champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News to promote the show.
PWMania
MJF Files Trademark Application for “Reign of Terror”
The term “Reign Of Terror” has been trademarked by AEW World Champion MJF. On December 1st, Michael E. Dockins filed it for merchandising purposes on behalf of MJF. This is how it is described:. “Mark For: REIGN OF TERROR™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
PWMania
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Names WrestleMania Match He Would Have Enjoyed Calling
Tony Schiavone recently took part in another “Ask Tony Live” question-and-answer stream where he fielded questions on a wide-variety of topics. During the stream, the AEW broadcast team member with a long career that included runs in the NWA, WCW and briefly in WWE as a commentator spoke about WrestleMania matches and which one he would have liked to been part of.
PWMania
AEW Sources Say EC3’s Claims About William Regal Are False
In recent months, there had been a lot of drama in the AEW locker room involving various names. The All Out incident, in which CM Punk vented his frustrations with Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite before engaging in a backstage brawl with The Elite, was the most notable. There was also the incident in which Eddie Kingston piefaced Sammy Guevara, as well as the brawl between Andrade and Guevara.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (11/28/22) – Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,121 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/30/22) – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN – 3,572 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/2/22) – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY – 5,816 sold.
PWMania
Latest on AEW Rampage Drawing Record-Low Viewership
AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo on December 2, 2022. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s regular time slot, as well as the lowest 18-49 rating in the show’s history. According to Forbes.com, Rampage viewership among young adults aged 18 to 34 has dropped by 45% since last year.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Trademarks Her Real Name Amid Wrestling Return Rumors
The trademark rights to Mercedes Varnado, Sasha Banks’ real name have been secured. On December 1st, the WWE star submitted a trademark application to the USPTO through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted numerous wrestlers with their trademarks. The trademark’s description is as follows:. “G &...
PWMania
Former WWE Referee Shares Story About Vince McMahon’s Dangerous Drunk Incident
During an appearance on the podcast ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,’ former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled a time when an intoxicated Vince McMahon decided to go joyriding. At the time, the crew and wrestlers were all drinking in a Holiday Inn bar area. “I think we were...
PWMania
AAA Results From Temple, Arizona – December 3, 2022
AAA Results From Temple, Arizona – December 3, 2022. The following results are from the AAA event held in Temple, Arizona on Saturday night. * La Perrush-K, Mascarita Sagrada & Willie Mack defeat Demus, King Drago & Latigo. * Chik Tormenta & Lady Maravilla defeat Lady Shani & Sexy...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
PWMania
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
Comments / 0