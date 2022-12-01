Longtime Pittsburgh wrestling veteran, Jason Clements, known to wrestling fans as Brandon K for almost 25 years, founded his own organization six years ago. After so many years of zigzagging across different states in his pursuit of stardom, the man with the moniker “First Klass” wanted to bring the sport he loves to his hometown so Ryse Wrestling was launched in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a blue collar town just south of Pittsburgh, in 2016. With an extensive résumé of in-ring accomplishments, he knew that even the most polished performers eventually have to hang up their boots. But, Clements has such a passion for the industry, not only did he want to complete his career on his terms, but wanted to remain a part of the business that has meant so much to him and his family.

