PWMania

Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees Who Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently discussed the idea of a WWE Referee Hall Of Fame in an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling. “That’s if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There’s a lot of guys. Tim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them,” Long said.
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says Larry Zbyszko Was Stoned for His WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver about his friendship with Gene Okerlund on the latest “Kliq This” podcast:. “He was a 5’8″ Sean Connery. He was so great. He had the driest humor. I loved him, man. Anytime he would say, ‘Hey Nash, you want to come down after that and we’ll get a pop’, I would be like, ‘F*ck yea.’ I would belly up to the bar with him all the time.”
PWMania

AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week. Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it...
PWMania

Kevin Owens Discusses Him and Sami Zayn Getting Backstage Heat Together in WWE

WWE star Kevin Owens made the following comments about his ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and their history together in WWE during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves. “At this point, on Monday, what I said came from the heart. We’ve done this for...
PWMania

Matt Sydal Reveals Why He Joined AEW

Wrestlers join companies for a variety of reasons, such as the promise of money, freedom, or a push. Matt Sydal joined AEW in 2020 for one reason: he wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks. Sydal admitted as much while speaking with Steve Fall on Ten Count, saying:. “That’s why I...
PWMania

Butch Revealed as Drew McIntyre’s Replacement for WWE SmackDown Title Match

Drew McIntyre’s replacement for this week’s SmackDown on FOX title match has been announced by WWE. McIntyre announced on Twitter Monday evening that he is not medically cleared to compete and will not be able to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the titles on SmackDown.
PWMania

AEW Registers Trademark for Interesting Term

The trademark rights to “Hat Trick” have been secured by AEW. On December 3, the company filed for the term with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Tried to Convince Former Impact Star to Quit Wrestling

Garett Bischof began his wrestling career as an Impact Wrestling referee in 2010. He did it under a false identity so no one would know he was the son of former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who was then working for Impact. Garrett revealed his dad tried to talk him out...
PWMania

Teddy Long Praises WWE For Pairing Baron Corbin and JBL Together

Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Long praised WWE pairing Baron Corbin with John Bradshaw Layfield:. “Yes, I do,” said Long. “And I think with Baron Corbin, I think they missed...
PWMania

Former WWE Champion Feels That Vince McMahon is Still Running the Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon resigned as WWE Chairman and CEO earlier this year after being accused of sexual misconduct and the WWE main roster creative has been taken over by Triple H, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda...
PWMania

Ryse Wrestling Celebrates Six Years

Longtime Pittsburgh wrestling veteran, Jason Clements, known to wrestling fans as Brandon K for almost 25 years, founded his own organization six years ago. After so many years of zigzagging across different states in his pursuit of stardom, the man with the moniker “First Klass” wanted to bring the sport he loves to his hometown so Ryse Wrestling was launched in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a blue collar town just south of Pittsburgh, in 2016. With an extensive résumé of in-ring accomplishments, he knew that even the most polished performers eventually have to hang up their boots. But, Clements has such a passion for the industry, not only did he want to complete his career on his terms, but wanted to remain a part of the business that has meant so much to him and his family.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWMania

Former WWE Referee Criticises The Elite’s Shots At CM Punk

The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) took shots at CM Punk during their trios title match with Death Triangle in Punk’s hometown on the November 23, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite. They were recently reinstated after being suspended following their All Out brawl with Punk. Former WWE referee...
PWMania

Claim Made That William Regal “Immediately” Regretted Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is expected to return to WWE in the near future after being written off AEW television. Former WWE star EC3 addressed the situation during a podcast on Sportskeeda.com. “He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. I know we could say ‘oh...
PWMania

Opening Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews Betting Odds at WWE NXT Deadline

At the upcoming Deadline event, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Apollo Crews. According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Breakker as the -700 favourite to retain the title, while Crews is the +400 underdog. At this show, there will also be Iron...
ORLANDO, FL

