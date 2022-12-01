Read full article on original website
What Is Intrinsic Motivation?
In your everyday life, you may have different reasons for engaging in various activities. While doing some things may give you genuine joy and satisfaction, you may do others because of benefits you derive from them, such as pay. If the former is true — where you would happily do most of your tasks for free — you are driven by intrinsic motivation. Psychology experts call intrinsic motivation a higher quality of motivation and encourage developing it to be successful in life.
What Is Nyctophobia?
Phobias, especially specific phobias, are a type of anxiety disorder. They are a lasting fear of a specific situation, object, or activity, and are often uncontrollable and irrational. These phobias can often overwhelm the individual experiencing them and cause the person to go to extremes to avoid these irrational fears. When confronted with these fears, a panic attack can ensue. These attacks are often sudden and intense fears that can last several minutes. Left untreated, panic attacks and phobias can affect the quality of your life and affect how you perform at work, school, and even at home.
