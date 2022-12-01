Phobias, especially specific phobias, are a type of anxiety disorder. They are a lasting fear of a specific situation, object, or activity, and are often uncontrollable and irrational. These phobias can often overwhelm the individual experiencing them and cause the person to go to extremes to avoid these irrational fears. When confronted with these fears, a panic attack can ensue. These attacks are often sudden and intense fears that can last several minutes. Left untreated, panic attacks and phobias can affect the quality of your life and affect how you perform at work, school, and even at home.

