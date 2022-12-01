ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CyVers Raises $8 Million for Crypto Security

CyVers, an Israeli cyber security startup that develops proactive Web3 security for smart contract applications via detection and interception of crypto attacks across blockchains, raised $8 million in funding led by Elron Ventures. Smart contracts are defined as programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met. Web3 is a new form of the World Wide Web intended for better engagement in blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.
Sensor Fusion based Autonomous Vehicle concept demonstrated

Following three years of development and tests, the AVATAR Consortium (Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Technologies for Situational Awareness) conducted a full-scale demonstration (DAY), exhibiting its capabilities in building a detailed and accurate holistic picture for the benefit of decision-making during driving in autonomous vehicles. It has achieved this by fusing synergistic information from various sensors on top of an efficient embedded system combined with innovative algorithms.

