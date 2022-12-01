Read full article on original website
CyVers, an Israeli cyber security startup that develops proactive Web3 security for smart contract applications via detection and interception of crypto attacks across blockchains, raised $8 million in funding led by Elron Ventures. Smart contracts are defined as programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met. Web3 is a new form of the World Wide Web intended for better engagement in blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
Following three years of development and tests, the AVATAR Consortium (Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Technologies for Situational Awareness) conducted a full-scale demonstration (DAY), exhibiting its capabilities in building a detailed and accurate holistic picture for the benefit of decision-making during driving in autonomous vehicles. It has achieved this by fusing synergistic information from various sensors on top of an efficient embedded system combined with innovative algorithms.
