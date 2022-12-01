Read full article on original website
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel High Tech Scene November 26 – December 2
BeeHero, an Israeli aggrotech startup that develops technology to save bees, raised $42 million in a Series B funding round. The company has now raised $64 million to date. If the bees were to become extinct, then the world’s plant life would die out. Sure, most people think that bees exist to provide us with honey. But honey is just a bi-product of the bee’s main function. Bees are an integral part of pollination… Read More Here.
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
sfstandard.com
10,000 Googlers Could Lose Their Jobs as Search Giant Targets Underperforming Employees
Search giant Google has thus far avoided the mass layoffs that have stricken more and more of its tech industry cohort. But that reprieve may be nearing an end. A report from The Information says managers at the company have been asked to categorize around 6% of employees—roughly 10,000 people—as low performers, a precursor for layoffs or reduced bonuses.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX spent $300 million on homes and vacation properties for senior staff, an attorney for the collapsed crypto exchange said
Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a "personal fiefdom", a bankruptcy lawyer said Tuesday. "Substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," James Bromley said. The crypto exchange spent around $300 million buying senior executives houses in the Bahamas, he told a bankruptcy court. FTX spent...
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
CNN Starts Layoffs Of Workforce As Parent Warner Bros. Discovery Undergoes Cost-Cutting
CNN started to inform staffers of layoffs, as its chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote that notices will go out on Wednesday and Thursday. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” Licht wrote in a memo, shared on Twitter by CNN’s Oliver Darcy. “Tomorrow we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details of these changes.” Licht had announced earlier this fall that the network would cut positions. He wrote that he “recently described this process as a gut punch, because...
Amazon reportedly planning to shed 10,000 corporate and technology jobs
Cuts would be largest in online retailer’s history and follow similar moves by tech companies including Meta and Twitter
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
MySanAntonio
Expert: Tech Layoffs Really Are Rising, and Here’s Why
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Layoffs are making headlines again, but they’re concentrated in just one sector: tech. And those numbers are spiking, with November’s toll three times October's, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the tech industry. In fact, since the start of 2022,...
Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
Bill Ackman's latest short is a 'smart lottery ticket' bet against the Hong Kong dollar – here are 7 of his biggest trades
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is shorting the Hong Kong dollar for his latest trade. It's a 'smart lottery ticket' bet that the currency's dollar peg will break as interest rates rise, veteran trader Boaz Weinstein said. From making $2.6 billion during the pandemic to a failed long position in Netflix,...
