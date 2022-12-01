ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Israel High Tech Scene November 26 – December 2

BeeHero, an Israeli aggrotech startup that develops technology to save bees, raised $42 million in a Series B funding round. The company has now raised $64 million to date. If the bees were to become extinct, then the world’s plant life would die out. Sure, most people think that bees exist to provide us with honey. But honey is just a bi-product of the bee’s main function. Bees are an integral part of pollination… Read More Here.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
sfstandard.com

10,000 Googlers Could Lose Their Jobs as Search Giant Targets Underperforming Employees

Search giant Google has thus far avoided the mass layoffs that have stricken more and more of its tech industry cohort. But that reprieve may be nearing an end. A report from The Information says managers at the company have been asked to categorize around 6% of employees—roughly 10,000 people—as low performers, a precursor for layoffs or reduced bonuses.
WWD

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

CNN Starts Layoffs Of Workforce As Parent Warner Bros. Discovery Undergoes Cost-Cutting

CNN started to inform staffers of layoffs, as its chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote that notices will go out on Wednesday and Thursday. “Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” Licht wrote in a memo, shared on Twitter by CNN’s Oliver Darcy. “Tomorrow we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details of these changes.” Licht had announced earlier this fall that the network would cut positions. He wrote that he “recently described this process as a gut punch, because...
MySanAntonio

Expert: Tech Layoffs Really Are Rising, and Here’s Why

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Layoffs are making headlines again, but they’re concentrated in just one sector: tech. And those numbers are spiking, with November’s toll three times October's, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the tech industry. In fact, since the start of 2022,...
New York Post

Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report

Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...

