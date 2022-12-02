Read full article on original website
Related
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Self-checkout annoys some customers and helps shoplifters. Stores are adding it anyway
Self-checkout arrived in the late 1980s at supermarkets. A decade later, it began spreading to big-box chains and drug stores. Now, self-checkout, loved by some and hated by others, has entered discount clothing and department stores.
Walmart is crushing Target by luring wealthier shoppers and dominating groceries
Target reported a weak third quarter and lowered its fourth-quarter guidance. Meanwhile, Walmart sales were up over 8% in the quarter and the retailer raised its full-year outlook. Walmart's dominance is thanks to its grocery business and an influx of higher-income shoppers. In the big-box battle for Americans' wallets, Walmart...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
9to5Mac
Apple opens new retail store in massive American Dream mall – except on Sundays
Apple on Monday confirmed that it will soon open a new retail store in the huge American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in New Jersey. The store is expected to have the same design as the latest Apple Retail Stores and will open to the public later this week, starting December 3.
How Target, Costco and Other Stores Can Help You Afford Christmas
Holiday sales are projected to total $1.45 to $1.47 trillion from November through January 2023. Yet, with the rising costs of goods, many consumers are looking for ways to trim holiday spending --...
Shoppers: Grocery store prices are a "little crazy" ahead of the holidays
Some shoppers told News 3 they're feeling the strain on their wallets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As customers ring up their meal items, they'll likely see higher totals on their receipts.
Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart
Costco and Walmart are both outperforming the broader market. Both retail giants are also performing admirably in a deteriorating retail market. Walmart trades at a better valuation, but Costco has other advantages for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Cracker Barrel Struggles Made Public in Current Company Financial Report
The impact of missed monetary goals is being scrutinized by analysts as 2023 beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.
H&M Cuts 1,500 Jobs as Retail Industry Layoffs Accelerate
H&M is the latest company to implement job cuts amid growing headwinds industry wide. On Wednesday, the Swedish fast-fashion retailer announced it would cut 1,500 jobs in order to “reduce costs” and “further improve efficiency” in the business. Overall, H&M said it estimated that these cuts will provide annual savings of around 2 billion Swedish kronor, or $188.2 million, which are expected to become visible in the second half of 2023. The program, according to the company, should result in a restructuring charge of just over 800 million Swedish kronor, or $75.3 million, in the fourth quarter of this year. “The cost and...
Who are the eager beaver holiday shoppers unhindered by inflation? Gen Z
There's at least one group of shoppers excitedly hitting malls this holiday season — and they don't seem to be too bothered about pesky inflation eating into their discretionary dollars.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
retailtouchpoints.com
Despite Amazon’s Ultra-Busy Site, Walmart Ecommerce Puts up a Strong Fight
Amazon attracts a remarkable 2.5 billion monthly visitors to its site on average, more than 5X the 429 million who visit the Walmart site, but it appears Walmart is becoming adept at doing more with less in the ecommerce arena. It’s true that Amazon’s $50.9 billion in ecommerce sales outstrips Walmart’s $19.2 billion, but only by 2.5X.
Comments / 0