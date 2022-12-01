Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus to kick off WWE SmackDown
Zayn and The Bloodline defeated Sheamus and Team Brutes in WarGames last Saturday.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him
This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock
As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
The Ringer
Best Bets for Week 13! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.
Sharp and House begin by recapping the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Bills (1:42) before looking at the Bet the House (8:14). They then handicap the slate of Sunday games, including Bengals-Chiefs and Commanders-Giants (13:51). Finally, they select the Betting Buddy of the Week (57:07). Hosts: Warren...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Tegan Nox returns, Ricochet wins World Cup
Nox came to Liv Morgan's aid and helped her take out Damage CTRL.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: The Rock "Being Talked About" as Match Winner
Roman Reigns is in the middle of the most dominant title reign in the 21st century. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Universal Title for well over two years now, making him the longest-reigning world champion in WWE since Hulk Hogan's 1980s run with the WWF Championship. During this run, Reigns has bested the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Bryan Danielson, and Kevin Owens, as well as defeating WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Goldberg. While Reigns is quite literally running out of viable contenders, there is one dream match left: a WWE WrestleMania encounter with The Rock.
The Ringer
Top Five Bets For Week 13
Following his Week 12 performance, Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets and his favorite teaser legs for Week 13.
wrestlinginc.com
Jessie Godderz Hopes To Compete In Cross-Promotional Rivalry Against WWE Or AEW
Jessie Godderz has been in the wrestling business for over 10 years, finding plenty of success in the tag team divisions of both OVW and TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling. Godderz currently wrestles for OVW, where he has won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships seven times. In an interview with "PW Mania," Godderz discussed his feelings about his current run in OVW and if he would ever leave the promotion for an opportunity in WWE or AEW.
The Ringer
Cari Champion on ‘The Cari Champion Show’ and Much More
Larry is joined by television personality and journalist Cari Champion. They start their conversation by discussing her new venture, The Cari Champion Show on Amazon Prime Video. They then pivot to the controversial Jerry Jones photo, LeBron James’s subsequent comments, and the journalistic double standards that arise in these instances (5:37). Next, they dive into the firestorm surrounding Kanye West’s recent diatribes and discuss the implications and consequences of these troubling actions (30:51). After the break, Cari talks about some of the challenges of being a woman in the world of sportscasting and speculates on what lies ahead for her illustrious career (40:50). They end the pod by examining the state of their beloved Los Angeles Lakers (50:55).
PWMania
Big Reveal Planned for New WWE Tag Team Title Belts for The Usos
According to reports, new WWE Tag Team Title belts are in the works. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos recently passed the 500-day mark in their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign, and now multiple sources are claiming that the brothers will be getting new belts soon. It was rumored...
October 24, 2005 Observer Newsletter: WWE changes course with Jim Ross angle, Ultimate Warrior origins
WWE changes course with Jim Ross angle, a clarification of how Ultimate Warrior entered pro wrestling, and more.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Update On William Regal WWE Return
A new update has emerged on William Regal, amid speculation about a WWE return under the Triple H regime. Following Regal being written off AEW TV on the November 30 episode of Dynamite, reports indicated that ‘all signs’ are pointing towards Regal back in WWE. It was also...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
The Ringer
Silent Letters
Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Tyler Parker. ‘New York, New York’ offers immediate reaction to the news that the Metropolitans have lost their ace. ‘Potomac’ Episode 8 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 9. All the Bravo news that’s fit to pod. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match with Return and Debut Set for ROH Final Battle, Updated Card
Former ROH World Television Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor will be returning to the company at Final Battle. AEW has announced that Taylor and JD Griffey will face Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in tag team action at ROH Final Battle. The match was confirmed on last night’s AEW Rampage show.
Comments / 0