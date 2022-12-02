Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Releases Footage Of What Happened After Rampage Went Off The Air, House Of Black Teases Feud With The Elite
Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign
Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016. Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event. Speaking on WWE After the...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Misses Working With Kenny Omega
WWE star Sami Zayn has admitted that he misses working with former AEW World Champion and company EVP Kenny Omega. Anyone familiar with Sami Zayn (or his NXT gear) knows that the popular star has wrestled all over the world. During his travels, Zayn met and became friends with a...
wrestletalk.com
More Main Roster Debuts At WWE Taping
There have been even more NXT stars making appearances on the main roster at tonight’s WWE Raw taping (December 5). At tonight’s WWE Raw taping, more NXT stars made their main roster debut as they popped by Main Event for matches. Kicking things off for NXT, Katana Chance...
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Teases Two Epic Future Feuds On Raw
Tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw saw the tease of a potentially epic future feud between two big stars. On tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw there were a pair of three-way Women’s matches with the winners set to face off next week to determine who would become number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Women’s Championship.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Compares WWE Past To Current Role
An AEW star has compared their time in WWE to present day, expressing gratitude and dropping a very intriguing pitch!. Vickie Guerrero is not only a current AEW star but in her own right, a wrestling legend for her previous work alongside husband, Eddie as well as after his passing.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To Raw For Vengeance
A WWE star has returned to WWE Raw tonight (December 5) to immediately insert himself into a title picture after several weeks away from TV. Fans may remember that back on November 14, Theory attacked Ziggler when he initially “snapped”, but Ziggler was back on Raw tonight, with a vengeance.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says They Had No Idea About Major AEW Moment
Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) is now officially All Elite, making her return to professional wrestling at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Saraya has spoken about how she hid in a closet prior to her arrival on the show, so as to not spoil her debut in the company even for those backstage.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On Scrapped Plans For WWE Star In-Ring Return
There has been a report regarding plans for a scrapped match that would have featured the in-ring return for one recently returned WWE star. One recently returned WWE star was reportedly listed internally as set to feature in their WWE in-ring return via a dark match, however plans were changed.
