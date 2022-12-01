Read full article on original website
mmm-online.com
Forecasters predict pharma’s multi-billion-dollar TV ad buys will shrink in 2023
As 2022 draws to a close, advertising forecasters are tempering their predictions for ad spend growth in 2023. Notably, the pharma vertical may be one reason for the sentiment, with some erosion anticipated in drugmakers’ multi-billion-dollar TV ad buys. A global ad forecast from IPG’s Magna predicts media owners’...
mmm-online.com
Karuna appoints former Allergan higher-up Bill Meury as president and CEO
Clinical stage biopharma firm Karuna Therapeutics has named Bill Meury president and CEO, a move effective on January 3. He succeeds Dr. Steve Paul, who is transitioning to chief scientific officer and president of research and development. Christopher Coughlin, currently Karuna’s lead independent director, will replace Paul as chairman of...
BuzzFeed cutting 12 percent of workforce as CEO warns of downturn
BuzzFeed will cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs, the online media company said Tuesday, as it joins a growing number of US firms that have taken similar measures in anticipation of a potential economic downturn. As of Dec. 31, BuzzFeed had 1,522 employees across six countries, according to a regulatory filing. “Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint,” Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti said in a letter to affected employees. “That requires us to lower our costs. Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.” Peretti said he expected the economic downturn to extend well into 2023. Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms, Twitter and Snap, have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe start to take a toll on the economy. BuzzFeed shares fell 4% to $1.09.
mmm-online.com
How did I get here: Calliditas Therapeutics’ Andy Udell
How were Calliditas’ plans affected by COVID-19? We were moving from being a clinical organization to a commercial organization, then boom — here comes the pandemic. I had just hired our first person in the States and we’d signed a lease for a bigger space that started March 1, 2020. I wound up going there three times total, because we outgrew it before everybody went back.
