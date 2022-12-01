Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill
A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes. The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote. ... Read More
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
Delaware to receive $11M in federal funding to bolster public health
(The Center Square) – Delaware’s public health workforce and infrastructure is getting an infusion of federal funding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $11,021,366 to Delaware that will be used to strengthen the state’s health care workforce and its infrastructure, Gov. John Carney said. The organization is awarding $3.2 billion across the country to help states provide people, services, and systems that are necessary to maintain public health. ...
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Delaware
King All-You-Can-Eat is a self-service restaurant that offers a casual atmosphere with unlimited Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine. The menu is divided into two sections. Each section includes a different variety of food. For example, Asian dishes can be found on one half of the buffet, while American fare is served on the other. In addition to its standard Chinese and American menu, King All-You-Can-Eat is also known for its Mongolian stir fry bar. The restaurant offers quick service and friendly staff. The decor is spectacular, and the prices are reasonable.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
These holiday lights will help you get your glow on
We might be living through the golden age of holiday lights displays. Whether you want inside or out, huge or just enough, artistic or deliberately tacky, walk-through or drive-through, free or you’re willing to pay, there’s a display for you either here in the First State or right over the state line. In Delaware, many of the displays have ... Read More
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Government Technology
Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
WGMD Radio
Some Delaware Taxpayers to Save Money from New Tax Deduction Available
If you live in Delaware and save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Plan, you may qualify for a new tax deduction on your state returns, thanks to a new law. The deduction will NOT be available for:. Tuition in connection with enrollment or attendance at an elementary or...
witn22.org
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
Maryland Food Stamp Program Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
Marylanders who need assistance purchasing food can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the state's Department of Human Services (DHS). Benefits are distributed...
Comments / 0