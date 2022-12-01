ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PLANetizen

Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer, lost out on a big contract with the U.S. Army. The army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company. It was awarded the $1.3 billion contract […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Secrecy Pact: the FOI Commission, climate litigation, and hidden documents

On May 25, 2022, the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) did something fairly unusual: it changed its mind, reversing a unanimous decision made by the commission in January which had required the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General to turn over un-redacted documents related to the pursuit of climate litigation, likely involving Attorney General […] The post Secrecy Pact: the FOI Commission, climate litigation, and hidden documents appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES

Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE

