Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute
Connecticut's education department pushed back on CT superintendents' claim the department was violating state statute. The post Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
Audit: Connecticut State Police spent $84M on excessive overtime due to understaffing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a recent finding, state auditors found that Connecticut State Police employees “worked excessive amounts of overtime” due to understaffing. Of 25 employees reviewed, 20 earned more during their overtime hours than in their regular pay shifts — all working an average of 13.4 hours per day for two weeks straight. […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats
The number of cases using CT's "red flag" law has increased sharply since June 1, and police are using it more to deal with suicide threats.
PLANetizen
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer, lost out on a big contract with the U.S. Army. The army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company. It was awarded the $1.3 billion contract […]
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Will Connecticut’s utility watchdog get the power to stop electric rate spikes?
Starting in January, Connecticut residents face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing surging ongoing global demand for natural gas.
Here Are The Top 5 Holiday Treats In Each Northeast State
What are your favorite Christmas/Holiday treats that you simply CAN NOT live without each and every year? For me, the treat that needs to happen each year, bar none, is my fiancee's masterly made sugar cookies. They are a delicious and decadent way to celebrate the season, just as it is intended.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Secrecy Pact: the FOI Commission, climate litigation, and hidden documents
On May 25, 2022, the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) did something fairly unusual: it changed its mind, reversing a unanimous decision made by the commission in January which had required the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General to turn over un-redacted documents related to the pursuit of climate litigation, likely involving Attorney General […] The post Secrecy Pact: the FOI Commission, climate litigation, and hidden documents appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
DoingItLocal
SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES
Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
