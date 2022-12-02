ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘It’s like watching Strictly’: Roy Keane slams Brazil’s ‘disrespectful’ goal celebrations against South Korea

Roy Keane slammed Brazil’s “disrespectful” goal celebrations and said it was like watching ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as the World Cup favourites raced into a four-goal lead against South Korea in the last-16.Vinicius Jr gave Brazil the lead early on and Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot inside 12 minutes.Both goals were celebrated exuberantly, with Brazil manager Tite then getting involved in their third as Richarlison finished a sublime team move.The dancing continued as Lucas Paqueta added a fourth with Brazil putting on a show with the best performance of the World Cup so far.But Keane was not...
ng-sportingnews.com

Gael Monfils to miss 2023 Australian Open, opts to protect ranking

French tennis player Gael Monfils has confirmed that he will skip next year's Australian Open in order to secure his protected ranking for Roland Garros. The 36-year-old has not played on the ATP tour since injuring his ankle at the Canadian Open in August. Ranked world No. 20 at the...

