Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid
The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit.
The FBI has escalated its fight against domestic terrorism
In recent years, the FBI has increased its focus on domestic terrorism cases and as of this year is investigating thousands. Here’s why the bureau is concerned about these threats.
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
