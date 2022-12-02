Read full article on original website
Related
pacifictigers.com
Men's Basketball Hosts Northern Arizona and Fresno State
STOCKTON, Calif. – After a two-game road swing, the Pacific men's basketball team returns home to take on Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Fresno State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Alex G. Spanos Center. Four players scored in double figures...
pacifictigers.com
Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Decision at UC Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Pacific men's basketball team dropped an 82-71 non-conference decision Saturday afternoon, falling to UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome. "We execute on defense tonight, Head Coach Leonard Perry said after the game. "When you're on the road, you need to get down and defend."
pacifictigers.com
Tigers Fall to Lancers Despite Strong Showing
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Pacific men's (2-3) and women's (3-5) swim teams competed hard at California Baptist Saturday. The Tigers came up short against the Lancers, scoring 102-152 on the men's side and 114-147 on the women's side. "We took advantage of some race opportunities but are still learning...
Comments / 0