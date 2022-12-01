Things really have changed for the US PCB industry in the last few decades. Production has dropped from around a quarter of the world’s production to just a few percent. In this edition of The EMS (Eric Miscoll Show), Philip and Eric explore the potential to see a return to those halcyon days with guests from the IPC and the PCBAA. Guests Travis Kelly, President and CEO of the Isola Group and PCBAA Chairman, and Chris Mitchell, Vice President of Global Government Relations at IPC, start with a brief history of the PCB industry in the USA before going on to look at just what’s possible and what associations, government and industry can do to help. The panel discussed HR7677, the Supporting American Printed Circuit Boards Act of 2022, levels of investment required, opportunities and threats, as well as the role of neighbors Mexico and Canada.

