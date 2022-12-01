Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
emsnow.com
SEMI Commends European Council’s Progress on Chips Act
BRUSSELS, Belgium — SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today applauded progress by the European Council on the European Chips Act, expressing strong support for the swift start of negotiations with the European Parliament in 2023. With the European Council’s adoption today...
emsnow.com
Boards in the USA – The EMS (Eric Miscoll Show) Explores Rebuilding PCB Fabrications in the US
Things really have changed for the US PCB industry in the last few decades. Production has dropped from around a quarter of the world’s production to just a few percent. In this edition of The EMS (Eric Miscoll Show), Philip and Eric explore the potential to see a return to those halcyon days with guests from the IPC and the PCBAA. Guests Travis Kelly, President and CEO of the Isola Group and PCBAA Chairman, and Chris Mitchell, Vice President of Global Government Relations at IPC, start with a brief history of the PCB industry in the USA before going on to look at just what’s possible and what associations, government and industry can do to help. The panel discussed HR7677, the Supporting American Printed Circuit Boards Act of 2022, levels of investment required, opportunities and threats, as well as the role of neighbors Mexico and Canada.
emsnow.com
Global Smartphone Shipments Continue to be Impacted by Slowed Demand and Setbacks in China, According to IDC Tracker
NEEDHAM, Mass.– An updated forecast for the worldwide smartphone market from International Data Corporation (IDC) is showing a more prolonged recovery than previously expected. According to the latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker forecast, shipments of smartphones will decline 9.1% in 2022, a reduction of 2.6 percentage points from the previous forecast. As a result, IDC expects smartphone shipment volumes to total 1.24 billion units in 2022. While a recovery of 2.8% is still anticipated in 2023, IDC did reduce its 2023 smartphone forecast by roughly 70 million units, given the ongoing macroeconomic environment and its overall impact on demand.
Comments / 0