Spanish fast-fashion chain Mango is adding its revamped Mediterranean-inspired concept into new store openings. A 5,382-square-foot store in Singapore’s Parkway Parade sells Mango’s Woman, Man and Kids lines. As Mango’s 10th location in the island nation, the new location is also the first in Asia to showcase the chain’s New Med concept. The total store count includes the four locations—ION Orchard, Raffles City, 313 Somerset and JEM shopping centers—converted from franchised to company-owned. “We are celebrating thirty years of international expansion by strengthening our commitment to Asia, one of the most important markets in the company’s internationalisation strategy and one...

12 MINUTES AGO