Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/22, American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/22/22, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/15/22, and Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of AAT's recent stock price of $27.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of American Assets Trust Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when AAT shares open for trading on 12/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.99% lower in price and for RF to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

7 HOURS AGO