The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!
Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
What zoo has the most animals in Spokane?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Spokane? Thank you!
Paula J Leclaire Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokaen, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The accident happened 10 miles north of Spokane in the U.S. Highway 395. Paula J Leclaire was driving a 1999 Subaru north with her passenger, Alexander G Leclaire,26 , and Carson D. Penna, 17, of Spokane, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler south at around 4 p.m.
Eight Girls Believed to Be Underage Wives of Mormon Fundamentalist Found Hiding in Spokane
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
'Just magical': Gonzaga Prep stars look back 40 years to GSL's first state football championship
In 1982, the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups did something no other Greater Spokane League football team had accomplished. They won a state championship. There had been close calls before. In 1977, Gonzaga Prep lost to Sumner 12-7 in the championship game; in ’78, Sumner beat Lewis and Clark 3-0 in a state semifinal. West Valley (1976) and East Valley (1981) both won Kingbowl championships for the Border League/Frontier League, but no GSL team had raised the championship trophy since the WIAA instituted a playoff format in 1973.
Are there any good roller skating rinks around Spokane?
I want to take my daughter roller skating because I think this sport looks very cool. Do you have any recommended venues or places?
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
