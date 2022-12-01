Read full article on original website
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
Ronnie Vesnaver & Mel Skirkanich
Director of the Chesapeake Watershed Semester & Science Instructor for the Chesapeake Watershed Semester. “A robust environmental education is critical to fully prepare our students for the world they are inheriting,” says Ronnie Vesnaver, Director of The Gunston School’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester, a single-semester, place-based academic program open to all high school juniors and seniors.
Rachel McMahon
For Middle School math specialist Rachel McMahon, solving an equation correctly or being able to identify an obtuse angle are not the only things she wants her students to accomplish. She merges communication skills with critical thinking to push her 7th & 8th grade students out of their comfort zone by learning how to explain their thinking behind solving a problem.
Tom, Alyssa & Suds Morris
Chesapeake Car Wash and Detail Center, conveniently located near Annapolis Mall, is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in cleaning your vehicle with their exterior, full service, and detailing service options. Tom Morris, started Chesapeake Car Wash in 2016. With a background in hockey as a coach and working for professional...
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates provides expert care for disorders of the digestive tract including colon and rectal disease, ulcers, stomach disorders, Crohn’s disease, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver and pancreatic disease. Our board-certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists are committed to providing you the treatment you need which will get you back to your best health.
Jack Papaleonti
“It’s easy to reach into your pocket and give some cash for a good cause, but I take the most pride in truly helping people do better and be better.” It is no different when it comes to helping his clients realize their home ownership goals. It takes a wealth of knowledge and experience to successfully navigate today’s real estate environment.
For All Seasons
Mental Health challenges, sexual assault, abuse, and trauma are a reality for many people in our community. Not everyone wants to discuss these topics, yet we all hope they are being addressed. Today, over 85 For All Seasons staff members are the Faces of Resilience, providing the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Eastern Shore Region. Our team of specialists offers therapy, psychiatry, and victim services in both English and Spanish. We accept all insurances and serve all clients regardless of one’s ability to pay. Our mental health and sexual assault crisis hotlines are available 24-hours, 365 days a year. The decision to seek mental health support is an empowering step toward healing, and the results can be life-changing. For All Seasons proudly supports our resilient community members on their journey to wellness.
Tate & Cami Russack
RLC’s attorneys Tate and Cami Russack have been helping Marylanders from Offices on the Eastern Shore in Easton and in Annapolis since 2000. RLC’s experienced and respected Bankruptcy & Debt Relief practice can help you with personal or business negotiations, restructuring and when necessary, all the Protection in Bankruptcy.
Maggie Melson and Nadine Marks
College Counseling at Indian Creek is a personalized process grounded in close relationships between students and the college counselors. Nadine Marks and Maggie Melson embrace this role, dedicating themselves to pairing each ICS senior with a school where they will thrive. Melson and Marks cultivate relationships early, meeting with families...
Sarah Kernan, Amy Aronstamn, Brian Berger, Casey Dressel
Living with the loss of loved ones has never received more focus than in the wake of the pandemic. The purpose-driven work of those who help grievers heal from loss has come to the forefront along with a new universal focus on mental health. For your hometown hospice, Hospice of the Chesapeake, that light shines brightly on our grief support team in the Chesapeake Life Center.
Pam Squillari
Nestled in the Davidsonville countryside is Harvest Thyme Tavern, owned by Pastry Chef Pam Squillari and Executive Chef Rik Squillari. They met at the Culinary Institute of America, both with a passion for cuisine in their DNA. A third-generation American chef and descendant of Italian immigrants, Rik grew up in a family of chefs and restauranteurs. Pam’s passion for baking bread and pastry can be traced back to her family’s long line of eastern European bakers.
Diane & Crew of Taylor Properties
Diane & Crew of Taylor Properties understands that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a significant financial and emotional investment. That’s why our team of real estate professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional, valuable, personalized service to all of our clients. We take great pride in the relationships we build and always work relentlessly on our client’s behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals.
Fiona Newell Weeks
Fiona Newell Weeks is celebrated for her fearless use of color. She is drawn to pairing gentle, watercolored tones with sophisticated, juicy punches from nature’s palette, like sky blue, fresh tangerine, and lemon yellow. Her clients run the gamut, from modernist city dwellers to country-estate traditionalists. Inherent in Fiona...
Rod Messick
The Face of Building a Great Company by CultivatingGreat People. Chief Executive Officer | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. My Navy experiences provided many valuable leadership lessons, but one that stands out in my work at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty is that nothing beats an organization that has a strong esprit de corps. The biggest ships, fastest planes, and quietest submarines don’t make a strong Navy, great people do. The same can be said of any company. We are only as strong as the agents and employees who choose to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. We are great because our people are great.” – Rod Messick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.
Joyce & Associates, LLC
Kevin M. Joyce, Esq. | M. Christine Joyce, Esq. Divorce, custody disputes, domestic violence – all unpleasant, frequently heart wrenching, experiences where emotions run nearly as high as the stakes. At Joyce & Associates, LLC, Kevin and Christine know the stresses and stakes involved and every client’s representation is guided by one question: what are the client’s goals? With over a thousand domestic clients on the Eastern Shore (and scores more across the State), Kevin & Christine have the experience to guide clients through the most complex divorces, and the most stressful custody disputes – always with compassion and honesty. Crucially, the firm’s diverse practice areas and training, which include criminal defense, mediation and appointment to represent children, provide a backstop for clients when complications arise. Kevin & Christine have both been repeatedly recognized as Super Lawyers® – and the firm’s commitment to needy litigants has resulted in awards, including being recognized previously as the “Law Firm of the Year” by Mid Shore Pro Bono, Inc. At Joyce & Associates, LLC, our motto in representing our clients is simple: Aut Viam Inveniam, Aut Faciam. Either I will find a way, or I will make one.
Petitbon Alarm Company
Richie Petitbon is the Owner and President of Petitbon Alarm Company, founded in 1991. Richie’s son, Richie Petitbon III, Business Development Specialist, joined the team in 2020 after earning his masters at Alabama and Illinois. Petitbon’s principles were founded upon the Golden Rule, highlighted by no long-term contracts and...
Calvert Shop With A Cop Brings Community Together
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Maryland State Fire Marshalls participated in the 16th Annual Calvert Shop with a Cop event.
Rabid raccoon found in Severna Park, health officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A raccoon tested positive for Rabies at Severna Park and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health is searching for anyone who could have come in contact with the animal. The rabid raccoon was found near the intersection of Fernwood Court and Fernwood Drive in Severna...
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
