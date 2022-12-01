Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds that experiences of daily stress decrease as people age
Stories about how daily stress can negatively impact people's lives, from physical health to mental and emotional well-being, are frequently in the media. But there is good news about the experience of daily stress as people age. Results from a recent research study led by David Almeida, professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, showed that the number of daily stressors and people's reactivity to daily stressors decreases with age. The findings were published in the journal Developmental Psychology.
'Trad wives' are using social media to romanticize a return to 'traditional values' as more and more women face post-COVID work/life balance burnout
TikTok "Trad wives" stay at home and raise children while their husbands control the finances. They say they're happy. Feminists say they're promoting nostalgia for an America that never existed.
Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality
Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**
studyfinds.org
Study finds this, then new study finds that: Here’s why nutrition research is inconsistent so often
LEEDS, England — It’s no secret that nutrition research contradicts itself pretty often. One day eggs are healthy, the next day some study says you should should never touch them again. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the discrepancies in these inconsistent nutrition studies may come down to use of statistics.
psychologytoday.com
New Insights Into Feeling Socially Anxious
For people who experience social anxiety, focusing on optimism over accuracy may promote mental health. People who chose to interpret ambiguous social situations positively were more likely to report decreases in social anxiety over time. This effect was found regardless of whether a positive or negative interpretation was most likely...
studyfinds.org
How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
Maintaining A Relationship With Aging Parents
psychologytoday.com
Pandemic Personality Changes: Are You Who You Used to Be?
According to a recent study, a decade's worth of personality change occurred during the 2019-2022 time period. The study showed that people are more neurotic and less conscientious than a couple of years ago. Researchers found that young adults experienced the most change, but each age group showed pandemic wear...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?
A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships
I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.
theeverygirl.com
Some Experts Say Birth Order Can Explain Your Personality–Is it True?
If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
studyfinds.org
Laser light therapy could help improve short term memory
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Short term memory can be improved using laser light therapy, according to experiments by an international team. The treatment, called transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), is applied to the right prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain that is important for short term memory. Scientists from the University of Birmingham and Beijing Normal University found that participants’ working memory improved up to 25 percent after several minutes of treatment.
studyfinds.org
Salt could help scientists develop a safer version of fentanyl
LOS ANGELES — More salt may not be such a bad thing after all. Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University say that sodium may be the secret ingredient in developing safer opioids for pain relief. Opioid overdoses took the lives of almost 70,000 Americans in...
studyfinds.org
Nearly half of dating app users admit intentionally lying about something on their profile
NEW YORK — Be careful who you match with — nearly half of single Americans who use dating apps have lied about something on their dating profile, according to new research. The new survey of 2,004 single Americans who have used a dating app found that 47 percent...
psychologytoday.com
Can Fathers Be Maternal?
Mothering ability is not innate to women. Fathers and mothers both release oxytocin when around infants. The hormone increases feelings of closeness with their child. Parents' personalities have more influence on their parenting styles and abilities than does their gender. Some parental personalities nurture children; other personalities do not. Dictionary.com...
studyfinds.org
Exposure to chemical found in weedkiller Roundup during pregnancy linked to lower birth weight
INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-nine percent of pregnant women are exposed to glyphosate, a chemical often found in the weedkiller product Roundup, according to new research from the Indiana University School of Medicine. The study finds that glyphosate may be associated with lower birth weights in babies and a higher risk of needing admission into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Random acts of kindness have many health benefits
Research has found many health benefits that come with being kind. What are the health benefits of being kind?
PsyPost
The link between body dissatisfaction and relationship dissatisfaction is weaker among those with higher BMI
There’s an old cliché that no one can love you until you love yourself. While this may be an oversimplification, an individual’s relationship with themselves can definitely play a role in their relationships with others. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships suggests that dissatisfaction with one’s own body is related to dissatisfaction in one’s romantic relationships.
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
