Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County Emergency Management shares warming centers will open Saturday
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Emergency Warming Centers throughout Walla Walla will be open Saturday December 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The center will be located at the New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main, Walla Walla. Volunteers are requested for the center. If you would like to help at the...
Blaze at Walla Walla auto parts business causes $50K in damages
Update | Snow storm forces Tri-City school closures, delays. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Fire Torches Multiple Cars at Walla Walla Parts Yard
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
School Closings and Delays
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. College Place School District, Columbia School District, Echo School District, Finley School District, Grandview School District, Granger School District, Helix School District, Hermiston School District, Ione School District, Kahlotus School District, Kennewick School District, Kiona-Benton City School District, Mabton School District, Milton-Freewater Unified School District, Morrow County School District, Mt. Adams School District, Pasco School District, Paterson School District, Prescott School District, Prosser School District, Richland School District, Sunnyside School District, Toppenish School District, Umatilla School District, Wapato School District and the Zillah School District.
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Walla Walla crash
WALLA WALLA , Wash. – A Walla Walla man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a College Place man on December 2. Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. His bail has been set at $100,000. According to new information released by the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office Monday,...
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
KIMA TV
Walmart drivers and law enforcement agencies team up to gather presents for sick children
YAKIMA -- A young cancer survivor decided to turn her tragedy into something positive for local communities and her father, who's also a Umatilla County Sheriff Deputy, helped make that happen. Officer Mike Ellwood's daughter, Jasmine Ellwood, was diagnosed with cancer at 15 years old. After she was in remission,...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. “Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this weather,”...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
nbcrightnow.com
Snowy Sunday Dec. 4 Forecast
UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
Walla Walla Police Department investigating attempted abduction
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
nbcrightnow.com
Police look for surveillance of possible attempted abduction in Walla Walla
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
KEPR
Family escapes house fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A family is safe after escaping from a house fire Sunday night in West Richland. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of N 61st Ave for reports of a residential structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, officials said there was a single-story...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
