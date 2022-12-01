Read full article on original website
Solutions for a low-carbon future
Today’s most complex challenges require an interdisciplinary and collaborative approach, and Western University and Ivey Business School are uniquely positioned to advance robust solutions through a broad range of research strengths, such as developing renewable energy and open-source technologies to reduce the effects of climate change, and building smart cities to optimize energy, telecommunication and transportation networks.
Canadian engineers call for change to their private 'iron ring' ceremony steeped in colonialism
For almost a century, iron rings worn by Canadian engineers have been shrouded in mystery — at least for outsiders like me, an English professor and director of the Critical Media Lab at University of Waterloo, who teaches ethics to engineers. The young engineering students I encounter are almost universally accepting of a “tech for good” ethos. This makes it especially surprising that a capstone ritual celebrating their profession is steeped in traditions that fly in the face of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). The rings are distributed at the “Ritual of the Calling of the Engineer,” which is overseen...
