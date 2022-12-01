Read full article on original website
Related
Many Australian businesses will scale back climate action when economy slows, survey finds
Australian businesses are more likely to wind back efforts to cut carbon emissions when the economy slows than their global counterparts, a survey of 700 firms in 14 nations has found. However, Deloitte’s gauge of private companies with annual turnover of between $US250m-$US10bn ($A366m-$A14.6bn) also found about two-thirds of the...
myscience.org
Capturing the carbon opportunity: Making carbon capture and storage a reality for UK businesses
Policy@Manchester are delighted to launch a new report in collaboration with the CBI. ’Capturing the Carbon Opportunity’ draws on expert research from The University of Manchester academics on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and combines this insight with findings from interviews with businesses and industry leaders throughout the CCS supply chain.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Winners Include a Seaweed-Based Plastic Startup and Cleaner Cookstoves
Prince William's Earthshot Prize awarded over $6 million to five projects seeking to solve the world’s most urgent environmental problems.
coingeek.com
New York governor signs bill banning carbon-based fuel proof-of-work mining
New York has now banned any proof-of-work block reward mining in the state that relies on carbon-based fuels. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that was passed earlier this year that curtails mining that relies on non-renewable energy for the next two years. In a legal filing announcing...
NBC Philadelphia
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
Carscoops
VW Looks To Canada For First Battery Manufacturing Plant Outside Europe
Volkswagen is seriously considering Canada as the location for its first North American battery cell plant. The company added an addendum to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the country in August, to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in the country. “Canada is one logical option...
Stripping carbon from the atmosphere might be needed to avoid dangerous warming – but it remains a deeply uncertain prospect
Australia’s latest State of the Climate Report offers grim reading. As if recent floods weren’t bad enough, the report warns of worsening fire seasons, more drought years and, when rain comes, more intense downpours. It begs the question: is it too late to avoid dangerous warming? At the COP27 climate summit in Egypt some states began to question whether the target to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century should be dropped. The commitment was ultimately retained, but it remains unlikely we’ll meet it. This means attention is turning to other options for climate action, including large-scale carbon removal. Carbon...
Indian coal magnate Gautam Adani steps up green investments
NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, made his vast fortune betting on coal as an energy hungry India grew swiftly after liberalizing its economy in the 1990s. He’s now set his sights on becoming the world’s biggest renewable energy player, by 2030, by promising to...
Vox
Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?
The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
myscience.org
Landmark agreement between Greater Manchester and Innovate UK to boost innovation and R&D in the city-region
Greater Manchester’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem has taken another major step forward with the signing of an agreement with the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Innovation Greater Manchester and Innovate UK commits the parties to closer collaboration...
myscience.org
Researchers explore strategies to ’bury’ CO2 in concrete buildings
One of the most powerful tools for mitigating the impact of climate change could be a material that is so common we tend not to think about it very much - concrete. The world’s most widely used building material, concrete has an impact on carbon emissions - both as a burden and a benefit. The production of cement - one of the key components of concrete - produces relatively large amounts of carbon emissions, so mitigating these could make a big difference. But over its lifetime, concrete also has the ability to uptake carbon from the air.
myscience.org
Silogespräche ’Projects and Processes’: Asad Raza as guest on the topic of ’Metabolisms’
On Tuesday, December 6, the New York artist Asad Raza will be a guest at the Silogespräche of the art department of the Paderborn university from 6 to 8 pm. With the topic "Metabolisms" the subject continues the series "Projects and Processes" in the winter semester 2022/23. The art:...
myscience.org
VUB acts on energy crisis, accelerating sustainability and energy efficiency of its operations and infrastructure
The Vrije Universiteit Brussel, like other universities, is being hit hard by the energy crisis. It is estimated that VUB’s total energy cost in 2023 will be up to four times higher than it was in 2021. A bold approach to energy consumption is necessary for the university to control its costs and safeguard its core operations.
Deadly heat waves engulfed the planet this year: Climate change is a national security crisis
This calendar year brought the United States its third hottest summer on record and Europe its hottest summer ever. And you can set aside hope it was just funny timing. Last year was the sixth hottest recorded year across the globe. The year before that, 2020, was the hottest ever recorded.
maritime-executive.com
COP15 Faces Conflicting Ideology Around Combating Biodiversity Loss
The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, referred to as COP15, starts next week in Montreal, with governments from around the world coming together to agree, amongst other things, on a new set of goals and targets that will guide global action on nature through 2030. Acting to address biodiversity loss has never been more urgent. The planet is experiencing a dangerous decline in nature due to human activity. It is experiencing its most extensive loss of life since the dinosaurs. One million plant and animal species are now threatened with extinction.
Recycling Today
Umicore links with Volkswagen on EV battery effort
Belgium-based metals producer and recycler Umicore and Volkswagen battery subsidiary PowerCo have announced they plan to extend their collaboration in battery materials and are “exploring a strategic long-term supply agreement to serve PowerCo’s future battery Gigafactory for electric vehicles (EVs) in North America.”. In July, Umicore announced its...
myscience.org
’Climate whip’ increased wildfires on California west coast 8,000 years ago
Stalactites help study past climate / Hydroclimate fluctuations and increased fires are linked. To better assess future climate trends, researchers are trying to uncover and analyze evidence from past times. In an international research collaboration, scientists have now studied the Misox Oscillation some 8,200 years ago using stalactites from White Moon Cave in northern California. Novel indicators show that in California, fluctuations between extreme wetness and drought on the one hand and forest fires on the other were closely linked. This phenomenon is likely to increase with human-induced climate change, expect the researchers involved from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), Vanderbilt University in Nashville, USA, and Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. The work was published in Nature Communications.
Comments / 0