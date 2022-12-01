Read full article on original website
Best fiction of 2022
Some of the year’s biggest books were the most divisive. In her follow-up to A Little Life, To Paradise (Picador), Hanya Yanagihara split the critics with an epic if inconclusive saga of privilege and suffering in three alternative Americas: a genderqueered late 19th century, the Aids-blasted 1980s, and a totalitarian future degraded by waves of pandemics. I was impressed by its vast canvas and portrayal of individual psychic damage set against seismic historical change.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
2022: a year of living dangerously
From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the overturning of abortion laws in the United States, here is a roundup of the biggest events to mark 2022. - War in Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest invasion in Europe since World War II when he sends troops into Ukraine on February 24 to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, causing millions of Ukrainians to flee abroad.
Records that tumbled in 2022
From roasting temperatures to rocketing energy prices and millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine, 2022 was a year of extremes. AFP looks back at some of the records smashed: - Food and energy prices - Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February caused a massive jump in energy and food costs, with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index hitting a historic peak in March and the cost of gas in Europe reaching record highs.
Neymar close to World Cup return, England and France set up last-eight showdown
Neymar could make his return to the World Cup stage on Monday as Brazil continue their bid to be crowned kings for a record-extending sixth time against South Korea. His return would be a big boost as Brazil have scored just once since Neymar fell foul to his ankle injury and on Saturday lost Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the World Cup.
Landmark agreement between Greater Manchester and Innovate UK to boost innovation and R&D in the city-region
Greater Manchester’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem has taken another major step forward with the signing of an agreement with the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Innovation Greater Manchester and Innovate UK commits the parties to closer collaboration...
Silogespräche ’Projects and Processes’: Asad Raza as guest on the topic of ’Metabolisms’
On Tuesday, December 6, the New York artist Asad Raza will be a guest at the Silogespräche of the art department of the Paderborn university from 6 to 8 pm. With the topic "Metabolisms" the subject continues the series "Projects and Processes" in the winter semester 2022/23. The art:...
Researchers explore strategies to ’bury’ CO2 in concrete buildings
One of the most powerful tools for mitigating the impact of climate change could be a material that is so common we tend not to think about it very much - concrete. The world’s most widely used building material, concrete has an impact on carbon emissions - both as a burden and a benefit. The production of cement - one of the key components of concrete - produces relatively large amounts of carbon emissions, so mitigating these could make a big difference. But over its lifetime, concrete also has the ability to uptake carbon from the air.
ESA highlights in 2023
ESA has so much to look forward to in 2023: the exciting Juice mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons will be launched, Euclid will embark on a quest for the ’dark Universe’, Sentinel-1C will ensure continuity and provide a rich treasure of Earth observation data, the new generation of ESA astronauts will start their training and the inaugural launch of Ariane 6 from Europe’s Spaceport will top it all.
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
The proposal presented by ZGF Architects, MIRAG and Double Twist studios is the competition winner for the UPF and IBE buildings at the Mercat del Peix site
The jury of the architectural competition for the UPF and Institute of Evolutionary Biology (IBE) buildings at the Mercat del Peix complex [site of the former Fish Market] has proposed the entry presented by the team formed by the Californian studio ZGF Architects and the Barcelona firms MIRAG and Double Twist as the winning one.
5 mysterious doors around the world that are steeped in history
5 mysterious doors around the world that are steeped in history. There are doors around the world that conceal secrets that may be lost in history forever. More than just a cool Instagram background, these doors are not to be opened – for mysterious and secretive reasons. Let’s explore...
Reading Proust in wartime: A portrait of racism, nationalism and profound loss
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. During the war in Bosnia, I worked my way through the seven volumes of Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time." The novel, populated with 400 characters, was not an escape from the war. The specter of death and the expiring world of La Belle Époque haunts Proust's work. He wrote it as he was dying; in fact, Proust was making corrections to the manuscript the night before his death in his hermetically sealed, cork-lined bedroom in Paris.
Mayakovsky in New York: A Found Poem
When the Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky visited America in 1925, he had to admit that there was something grand about the country. He was amazed by electricity and railroad stations. He stepped onto the Brooklyn Bridge, he wrote, “as a crazed believer enters a church”; of the skyscrapers, he marveled, “Some buildings are as high as the stars.” But he was aware of darker currents. A staunch Bolshevik, Mayakovsky felt that capitalism had made Americans money-obsessed. He also saw the racism teeming around him. Back in the Soviet Union, Mayakovsky published his observations in an account called “My Discovery of America.”
