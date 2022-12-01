Read full article on original website
Mainz University succeeds with three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers in the life sciences
Approval by the German Research Foundation confirms strong research in the life sciences at JGU. Three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers (CRCs) submitted by Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in the current funding round of the German Research Foundation (DFG) have been successful. The new CRC 1551 "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" and CRC/Transregio 355 "Heterogeneity and functional specialization of regulatory T cells in distinct microenvironments" will be initially receiving financing from the DFG for the next four years. The CRC 1361 "Regulation of DNA Repair and Genome Stability" is receiving support for the second time. The funding to be provided totals some EUR 33 million.
Manchester Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week
Masood Entrepreneurship Centre delivers a week-long series of events to celebrate the University of Manchester’s entrepreneurial campus. Over 100 colleges and universities participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), to shine a spotlight on their entrepreneurship programming and impressive student entrepreneurs. As part of GEW, the Masood Entrepreneurship Centre (MEC) showcased Manchester’s entrepreneurial spirit, bringing students, staff, and Manchester’s community together to celebrate entrepreneurship.
Final MOU sets stage for next phase in JHPD development
Finalized MOU sets stage for next phase in development of university police department. The publicly available document incorporates the majority of community feedback and is accompanied by separate reports detailing the university’s response to more than 250 comments submitted by the community. After an extensive community engagement process that...
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
Supporting students on Giving Tuesday
Donors and champions help Waterloo Engineering students prepare for a complex world. The community at Waterloo Engineering came together for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 to generously support two funds that provide our students with a dynamic and diverse learning environment that prepares them for successful careers in a complex world.
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
Europe To Have Expanded Access To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With New Norway Clinic
Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF announced the continuation of its Nordic expansion plans with a new 5-year lease for the opening of a clinic in the center of Trondheim. Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson stated this is a “real momentum growing” for the company in Norway.
November design news: projects addressing police violence, ewaste and animal testing
This month’s stories look at effective ways to tackle complicated problems. There’s a German company using design to combat e-waste in home electronics, a cosmetics company researching how to create the perfect red for vegans and filmmaker Mohammad Gorjestani has created a project which celebrates the lives of victims of police violence, while raising awareness of systemic racism. If you’d like to read more stories that look for solutions, sign up for the Design Review newsletter.
Female university students present less public stigma associated with mental disorders than their male fellow students
A study by the University of Valencia (UV), the INCLIVA Health Research Institute and the Mental Health Network Biomedical Research Centre (CIBERSAM) on the public stigma associated with mental disorders in university students points out the importance of universities being involved in interventions to reduce attitudes, stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination towards this group of people. In an article published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, one of the main results is that university women present fewer stigmatising attitudes than university men, although stereotypes and prejudices are similar.
