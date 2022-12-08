ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 9 days ago

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.

Find all the details here.

Princeton Hills in Brentwood –  This neighborhood located off Franklin Road in Brentwood embraces lighting up for Christmas. Take a drive through the expansive neighborhood into Woodway. Both neighborhoods are located on Franklin Road in Brentwood.

The Grzegorczyk Family Display in Spring Hill This is the 12th year for this annual light show & food drive. Light show begins nightly at dark and you can tune into 87.9 FM for music. Display is located at 1510 Charleston Park, Spring Hill. Place your food donations in the Sleigh on the front lawn to be given to The Well Outreach.

Franktown Festival of Lights – Back again for another year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center for $30 a car.

Find more info here.

Holiday Wonders in Fairview – Mark your calendars, gather a carload of friends and family and prepare to be amazed at the first-ever drive-thru holiday light show at Bowie Park. Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park kicks off on Friday, November 26th, and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday of the Holiday Season.

They are thrilled to partner with our friends at Extreme Lighting and Sound to bring you this gift of holiday marvels displayed through light and sound. Before you head out of Bowie Park be sure to stop by the Nature Center, transformed into Santa’s Village, for a quick visit and photo op with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and a take-home craft for the kids.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.elsnashville.com/

Franklin Holiday Lights Trolley Tour – Grab your friends and family and create your own holiday tradition on the Trolley Tour beginning at The Factory in Franklin.

Find more info here.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas – The light display, at 945 E Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon is the largest drive-thru music and light display in the area. For more information go here.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland –  Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, Chad’s Winter Wonderland is located at 791  E Old LaGuardo Rd., Lebanon, TN 37987. Cost is $20 per car. For more information on this light display, click here.

Gaylord Opryland Hotel – Offers the ultimate light display featuring 2 million lights.  After taking a stroll outside, go inside for more holiday displays and lights. Note: Effective now thru Jan. 2 for capacity management, resort campus access is restricted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 2 pm CT; room or event reservation will be required to enter after 2 pm. There are no restrictions prior to 2 pm on weekends or Mon-Thu at this time.

For directions and information, click here .

Christmas on the Cumberland – Located in Clarksville, this display is a free walkthrough display. To learn more, click here.

Cheekwood – Their gardens are turned into a light display with one million lights for you to see. While visiting the area, take a stop in the mansion to see the 20-foot poinsettia tree. Don’t miss the reindeer and the hot chocolate stations. Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. For more information go here.

Lights on Logan – Features 35,295 lights synchronized to 368 channels of computerized animation you can catch every 20 minutes. The display is located at 2760 Logan Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073 opening on December 1. For more information, click here.

Music City Lights Show – Launched in November 2015, Music City Light Show is a synchronized Christmas light display that plays from November 25th – December 28th from 5pm-9pm. When visiting, tune in to 91.5 FM. The display is located at 5361 Skip Jack Drive, Antioch. Find more information here.

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland -Drive through thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. They will also offer a walk-thru event this year as well. It will be open from Dec. 9 – 23 at J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road, Springfield, admission is free.

Find more information here.

Jingle Beat – this attraction is back as a walk-thru event this year and not a drive-thru.See a 40-foot Tree of Light, vibe to the music by DJ Cris Crunkle on a 360º dance floor, skate on a projection-mapped ice rink and more at 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville.

Find more information here.

Enchant Nashville -the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, is now open with over 4 million sparkling lights to First Horizon Park, 19 Jr GilliamWay, Nashville, starting on Nov. 25 until Dec. 30.  A one-of-a-kind attraction for the whole family, the spectacular event that has thrilled millions launches for the first time ever in the city.

Find more information here.

The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Holiday Yoga with Senior Doggos Saturday, December 17, 10:00am-11:00am 2710 Old Lebanon Rd, Ste. 23, Nashville, TN Movement Lounge by Yoga MuttzA special holiday-themed yoga class with OFSDS and a surprise visit from a North Pole visitor brought to […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party, Papa C’s Pies has pies that […] The post Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Joe De Leon DOB: 6/9/2001 Wanted for Homicide- Criminal Last Seen in Antioch Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; […] The post Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

So Nashville Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Location

So Nashville hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 8th to celebrate their new location. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. So Nashville is your local clothing brand for all things Nashville. With shirts, hats, stickers & more, there’s something for everyone. Pictured with So Nashville owners, Scot and […] The post So Nashville Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Location appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe

NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022. Cheatham County Source Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. Read more. Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville

Update 12-12-2022: The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The death investigation is being handled by the Metro-Nashville Police. From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man, and police are hoping to find him safe. […] The post Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-16,2022 Windy, But Sunny

Today and tomorrow is what Winnie The Pooh might have referred to as “blustery” …. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around […] The post WEATHER 12-16,2022 Windy, But Sunny appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

TBI Truck Stolen From a Home in Murfreesboro

From Murfreesboro Police Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help locating a TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle that was stolen from a home in Murfreesboro. The white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, license plate BBN7222, was taken between the hours of 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. There was bureau-issued equipment on […] The post TBI Truck Stolen From a Home in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant

Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Han’s Banh Mi opened this week in the South Hall, offering Assembly Food Hall guests a new Vietnamese option. Husband and wife duo, Han Hong […] The post Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WCSOs Matthew Maynard Awarded “Deputy of the Year” by Tennessee Highway Safety Office

From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Bell Buckle (TN) – In a ceremony held December 13, 2022, by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) in Bell Buckle, Deputy Matthew Maynard was honored by receiving the Deputy of the Year Award in recognition of his commitment and dedication to highway traffic safety. Deputy Maynard has been employed […] The post WCSOs Matthew Maynard Awarded “Deputy of the Year” by Tennessee Highway Safety Office appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

New Lebanon Townhome Community, Carver Station, Hosts Ribbon Cutting

Carver Station hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 6th to celebrate their new townhomes. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Wilson County’s newest townhome community is located on the West Side of Lebanon. Carver Station will be a great place to call home – convenient to shopping, dining, […] The post New Lebanon Townhome Community, Carver Station, Hosts Ribbon Cutting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon. And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there […] The post This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Thursday, December 08, 2022 | 03:19pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·         Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Roger Charles Miller

Roger Charles Miller of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, he was 77 years old. Roger was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1944. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Division and served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was proud to have served his country. In […] The post OBITUARY: Roger Charles Miller appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. Vince Gill and Amy Grant Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) wants to make sure passengers are prepared for the holiday season by offering free gift wrapping. We know passengers will be traveling with gifts for friends and family, but for security reasons, TSA doesn’t recommend taking wrapped gifts through screening checkpoints. BNA’s volunteer team, the Aces, have you covered. They will […] The post Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy