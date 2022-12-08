ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

By Donna Vissman
Sumner County Source
 9 days ago

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.

Princeton Hills in Brentwood –  This neighborhood located off Franklin Road in Brentwood embraces lighting up for Christmas. Take a drive through the expansive neighborhood into Woodway. Both neighborhoods are located on Franklin Road in Brentwood.

The Grzegorczyk Family Display in Spring Hill This is the 12th year for this annual light show & food drive. Light show begins nightly at dark and you can tune into 87.9 FM for music. Display is located at 1510 Charleston Park, Spring Hill. Place your food donations in the Sleigh on the front lawn to be given to The Well Outreach.

Franktown Festival of Lights – Back again for another year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center for $30 a car.

Holiday Wonders in Fairview – Mark your calendars, gather a carload of friends and family and prepare to be amazed at the first-ever drive-thru holiday light show at Bowie Park. Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park kicks off on Friday, November 26th, and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday of the Holiday Season.

They are thrilled to partner with our friends at Extreme Lighting and Sound to bring you this gift of holiday marvels displayed through light and sound. Before you head out of Bowie Park be sure to stop by the Nature Center, transformed into Santa’s Village, for a quick visit and photo op with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and a take-home craft for the kids.

Franklin Holiday Lights Trolley Tour – Grab your friends and family and create your own holiday tradition on the Trolley Tour beginning at The Factory in Franklin.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas – The light display, at 945 E Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon is the largest drive-thru music and light display in the area. For more information go here.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland –  Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, Chad’s Winter Wonderland is located at 791  E Old LaGuardo Rd., Lebanon, TN 37987. Cost is $20 per car. For more information on this light display, click here.

Gaylord Opryland Hotel – Offers the ultimate light display featuring 2 million lights.  After taking a stroll outside, go inside for more holiday displays and lights. Note: Effective now thru Jan. 2 for capacity management, resort campus access is restricted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 2 pm CT; room or event reservation will be required to enter after 2 pm. There are no restrictions prior to 2 pm on weekends or Mon-Thu at this time.

Christmas on the Cumberland – Located in Clarksville, this display is a free walkthrough display. To learn more, click here.

Cheekwood – Their gardens are turned into a light display with one million lights for you to see. While visiting the area, take a stop in the mansion to see the 20-foot poinsettia tree. Don’t miss the reindeer and the hot chocolate stations. Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. For more information go here.

Lights on Logan – Features 35,295 lights synchronized to 368 channels of computerized animation you can catch every 20 minutes. The display is located at 2760 Logan Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073 opening on December 1. For more information, click here.

Music City Lights Show – Launched in November 2015, Music City Light Show is a synchronized Christmas light display that plays from November 25th – December 28th from 5pm-9pm. When visiting, tune in to 91.5 FM. The display is located at 5361 Skip Jack Drive, Antioch. Find more information here.

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland -Drive through thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. They will also offer a walk-thru event this year as well. It will be open from Dec. 9 – 23 at J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road, Springfield, admission is free.

Jingle Beat – this attraction is back as a walk-thru event this year and not a drive-thru.See a 40-foot Tree of Light, vibe to the music by DJ Cris Crunkle on a 360º dance floor, skate on a projection-mapped ice rink and more at 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville.

Enchant Nashville -the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, is now open with over 4 million sparkling lights to First Horizon Park, 19 Jr GilliamWay, Nashville, starting on Nov. 25 until Dec. 30.  A one-of-a-kind attraction for the whole family, the spectacular event that has thrilled millions launches for the first time ever in the city.

The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source .

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Sweet Missy’s Custom Cookies is having a Pop-Up Shop at BYH Gallatin. Stop by this special holiday pop-up shop to grab some fun holiday cookies and treats. Perfect for special celebrations, stocking stuffers, and gift-giving. BYH will be open from 9 AM until sold out.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; Nashville Mayor John Cooper; Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp; AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin; and ACM officials including Academy Board of Director Officers and members.
NASHVILLE, TN
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Terry Diane Ballard

Terry Diane Ballard, 67 of Cottontown, Tn., passes Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tn. Mrs. Ballard was born October 11, 1955 to James Clemmons and the late Dorothy Ann (Gray) Williams in Gallatin, Tn. Along with her mother, Mrs. Ballard was preceded in death by two sons, Bubba Clark and […] The post OBITUARY: Terry Diane Ballard appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Danny Joe Hunter

Danny Joe Hunter of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 60 years old. Mr. Hunter was born on January 16, 1962 in Gallatin. He is preceded in death by father, James Hunter; and brother, Mike Hunter. He is survived by wife of 41 years, Patricia...
GALLATIN, TN
OBITUARY: Elgia ‘Leroy’ Link

Mr. Elgia “Leroy” Link, age 74 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his residence. Leroy was born on October 18, 1948 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late John Thomas and Emma Ruth Link. Leroy is survived by his sisters, Lucille Link Bruce and...
PORTLAND, TN
TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Thursday, December 08, 2022 | 03:19pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·         Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Sumner County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Nancy Marie Soustek

Nancy Marie Soustek, age 76, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She was born on March 23, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Donald Powers and the late Catherine McGrath Powers. She is survived by her husband...
GALLATIN, TN
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Sumner County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
