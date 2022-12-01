Read full article on original website
Sources: WVU QB JT Daniels looks to transfer to 4th school
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels intends to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Daniels has previously played at USC and Georgia before WVU.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
