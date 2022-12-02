GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.

19 HOURS AGO