Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
Alabama schools slow to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief
Some Alabama’s K-12 schools are having a tough time spending more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief funding. It’s a lot of money - more than schools have ever seen in such a short period of time. Money, first sent to keep schools open in 2020, can now be spent through fall 2024 on students’ ongoing academic needs.
Opinion | The resurrection of Montgomery
It’s a dying city. Crime and liberals are killing Montgomery. Renaming schools won’t fix the education system in Montgomery, and it’s the reason the city is dying. Ever since the Democrats took over Montgomery, it’s been all downhill. You’ve heard it all before, right? If you...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal
A former Auburn commit is entering the transfer portal.
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so. “We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Father of student who died at Selma High accuses school of late response, failing to notify family
The father of the Selma High School sophomore who passed away in the school lunchroom accused the school on Thursday of not responding until it was too late and failing to notify him of the incident. However, the school denied these claims were true. “As far as I know, the...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]
The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.
