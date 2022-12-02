ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alabama Now

Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business

The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
AL.com

Alabama schools slow to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief

Some Alabama’s K-12 schools are having a tough time spending more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief funding. It’s a lot of money - more than schools have ever seen in such a short period of time. Money, first sent to keep schools open in 2020, can now be spent through fall 2024 on students’ ongoing academic needs.
alreporter.com

Opinion | The resurrection of Montgomery

It’s a dying city. Crime and liberals are killing Montgomery. Renaming schools won’t fix the education system in Montgomery, and it’s the reason the city is dying. Ever since the Democrats took over Montgomery, it’s been all downhill. You’ve heard it all before, right? If you...
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
WTVM

Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
WSFA

Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
WSFA

Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so. “We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October...
Outsider.com

Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
92.9 WTUG

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
AL.com

2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids

Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
AL.com

Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal

After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
theplaylist.net

‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]

The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.

