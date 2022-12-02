Opinion: Not retiring Roberto Luongo’s jersey is an embarrassing decision by the Canucks, and they need to rectify it

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Instant Reaction: Elias Pettersson’s revenge on Mike Matheson seals rollercoaster Canucks win
Welcome back to Instant Reaction — the series at CanucksArmy where we give our instant reaction to the game and ask our readers to give theirs in the comments section below! The Stanchies by Wyatt Arndt will be posted tomorrow morning by 7 AM. The Statsies — CanucksArmy’s analytics-based post game report — will be posted later tomorrow morning.
Comments / 0