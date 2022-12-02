Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders has made the move to the Pac-12. He accepted the head coaching for the University of Colorado, leaving Jackson State University. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders is targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him as a coordinator. Charles Kelly, 55, is the name Sanders wants. Kelly serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. As an Alabama native, Kelly has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019. The Florida State connection is the reason why Sanders is pursuing Kelly. Sanders played at FSU while Kelly served as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017. Kelly was on Jimbo Fisher’s 2013 BCS National Championship staff as a linebackers coach.

1 DAY AGO