Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
tdalabamamag.com
Former 5-Star OL enter portal, transferring from Alabama
Alabama football’s redshirt freshman, Tommy Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Brockermeyer is a product of All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. He was rated as a five-star recruit and was regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. The Texas product did not see action as a freshman.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama sees 3 more players enter the NCAA transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and a record-breaking number of players are entering to check out their options. Alabama saw a trio of new entrants Monday evening. Tommy Brockermeyer, JoJo Earle and Amari Kight have reportedly joined the portal. They joined a group of portal entrants that includes...
Walker scores 30 and Buffen posts double-double to rally UAB past South Alabama
A trip down memory road was on hand for the UAB basketball team today in renewing an age-old Sun Belt rivalry from years past. It must have felt like the 1980s as the Blazers powered through a slim halftime deficit and held off a fierce rally in a 76-68 victory over South Alabama, Sunday, Dec. 4, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
birminghamtimes.com
Teams Announced for TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
The 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will host the first ever matchup between Sun Belt Conference runner-up Coastal Carolina University and East Carolina University from the American Athletic Conference on December 27. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. at Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season...
Official: K-State to play Alabama in Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s official – K-State football will be playing powerhouse Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The announcement came Sunday alongside the rest of the typical New Year’s Six bowl games. Except this season, since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the highly-touted bowl games will be spread out. The College Football […]
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OLB commit Yhonzae Pierre rides shotgun with Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star outside linebacker commit, Yhonzae Pierre was spotted riding shotgun with Nick Saban during his official visit to the University of Alabama Friday. Pierre posted a video of the pair riding in a Mercedes to his Instagram story. The video can be streamed below:. GET THE BEST...
tdalabamamag.com
Deion Sanders targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him at Colorado
Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders has made the move to the Pac-12. He accepted the head coaching for the University of Colorado, leaving Jackson State University. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders is targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him as a coordinator. Charles Kelly, 55, is the name Sanders wants. Kelly serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. As an Alabama native, Kelly has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019. The Florida State connection is the reason why Sanders is pursuing Kelly. Sanders played at FSU while Kelly served as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017. Kelly was on Jimbo Fisher’s 2013 BCS National Championship staff as a linebackers coach.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
tdalabamamag.com
Shannon Shape makes case for Alabama to receive final CFP spot?
Alabama fans and players are not the only ones wanting the College Football Playoff Committee to have the Crimson Tide in the playoff. A few marquee personalities in national media want the Tide in too. After ESPN’s Pat McAfee made his case for Alabama, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed on Fox...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Leon O'Neal, former Texas A&M DB, recalls 2020 Playoff arguments, calls out Alabama bias this time
Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Alabama Basketball Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide will face the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Saturday, marking the second top-ranked opponent of the season for Alabama.
The CFP Is Supposed to Feature 'The Four Best Teams,' But Will It?
The College Football Playoff Section Committee will announce this year's semifinals, which are sure to be controversial, and bowl pairing on Sunday.
hustlebelt.com
Miami RedHawks to face UAB Blazers in 2022 Bahamas Bowl
We’ve known for some time the matchup set to take place at Nassau’s Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, but Selection Sunday made it officially official, as the Miami RedHawks (6-6, 4-4 MAC East) will take on Conference USA’s UAB Blazers (6-6, 4-4- C-USA) in the 2022 edition of the Bahamas Bowl.
wbrc.com
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Comments / 0