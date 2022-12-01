Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Kent Island falls in Maryland 2A football championship
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Kent Island Buccannears came up just short in the 2A state championship game, 25-16, against top-seeded Milford Mill Friday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kent Island led 10-7 at halftime thanks to two turnovers forced by the defense, and quarterback Tommy McAndrews’ touchdown pass...
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
firststateupdate.com
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
WBOC
State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say one person was killed after being stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn in downtown Salisbury early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Md., is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. Police said that shortly before...
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. "During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell from the Delaware State...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
Dover teen reported missing
DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
